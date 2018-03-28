Natural disasters in 2017 cost record $144 bn: Swiss Re

April 10, 2018
Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage in the Caribbean and Florida
Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage in the Caribbean and Florida

The cost of natural diasters hit a record $144 billion (117 billion euros) last year, a study from one of the world's top reinsurance firms, Swiss Re, said Tuesday.

A full $92 billion of those losses were caused by three hurricanes—Harvey, Irma and Maria—that battered the United States and the Caribbean, the report said.

The company's chief for catastrophes, Martin Bertogg, warned that insurers need to be prepared for more years that see multiple, severe hurricanes.

"This is important from a perspective, as it will help insurers -– and, ultimately society –- be better prepared for similar magnitude events in the future," Bertogg said in a statement.

Swiss Re also described 2017 as "a record year for wildfires", with such blazes resulting in $14 billion worth of insurance losses, also a record.

The heaviest wildfire damage occurred in the United States and Canada, while Portugal also suffered "uncontrollable" forest fires caused by high temperatures and strong winds, the study said.

Multiple insurers reported severe financial losses linked to the string of significant natural disasters in 2017.

Overall, natural and man-made disasters triggered $337 billion in last year, double the 2016 mark, according to Swiss Re.

Experts say that the impact of like hurricanes, storm surges, heatwaves and extreme rainfall is worsening, consistent with predictions about climate change.

Explore further: Winds, floods and fire: US ties record for costly weather

Related Stories

Recommended for you

New patented technology removes phosphorus from manure

April 9, 2018

An innovation that could have a huge impact on water quality problems in the United States, a system capable of removing almost all phosphorus from stored livestock manure, was developed by a team of researchers from Penn ...

New source of global nitrogen discovered

April 5, 2018

For centuries, the prevailing science has indicated that all of the nitrogen on Earth available to plants comes from the atmosphere. But a study from the University of California, Davis, indicates that more than a quarter ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.