Curiosity to study possible meteorite on Mars surface

December 3, 2018, NASA
Curiosity to study possible meteorite on Mars surface
Image taken by the ChemCam RMI on sol 2242 of target "Little Colonsay," a potential meteorite. Credit: NASA

Curiosity woke up to Mr Rogers' "Please would you be my neighbour" this morning to welcome InSight, and then got busy at the Highfield drill site. Curiosity will dump the Highfield sample, which requires several MAHLI looks and an APXS operation, but the plan also requires swinging the arm out of the way so other instruments can have their unobscured look at the dump pile.

Of course, the main activity is to look at the Highfield dump pile with all instruments available. APXS will get the chemistry, and Navcam, Mastcam and MAHLI will have a close look. In addition, a Mastcam multispectral and a ChemCam passive observation will add to the information collected from the dump pile.

The ChemCam is also very these two sols. In addition to the dump pile activities, it will look at four samples, two of which are re-targeted. One of the samples is "Little Colonsay." The planning team thinks it might be a because it is so shiny. But looks can deceive, and proof will only come from the chemistry. Unfortunately, the small target was missed in the previous attempt, and with the information from that attempt, Curiosity will try again. Another very small target is the "Flanders Moss," which shows an interesting, dark-coloured coating. Chemical analysis is required to confirm its nature. Two additional targets, "Forres" and "Eildon," are to add to the database of the grey Jura bedrock before Curiosity leaves the Highfield site next week.

Beyond ChemCam, Curiosity will document the workspace with a Mastcam M34 mosaic, and of course document all ChemCam targets. Finally, the environmental observations continue with a crater rim extinction, Mastcam Tau and dust devil monitoring—a busy two sols on Mars.

Explore further: Take a look through Curiosity's ChemCam

Related Stories

Take a look through Curiosity's ChemCam

August 23, 2012

While Curiosity has been getting a good look around its landing spot on Mars, taking in the sights and sending back some impressive views of distant hills and Gale Crater's enormous central peak, it's also been peering very ...

Curiosity cores hole at 'Lubango' fracture zone

May 2, 2016

NASA's Curiosity Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) rover successfully bored a brand new hole in Mars at a tantalizing sandstone outcrop in the 'Lubango' fracture zone this past weekend on Sol 1320, Apr. 23, and is now carefully ...

Martian ridge brings out rover's color talents

November 1, 2017

Color-discerning capabilities that NASA's Curiosity rover has been using on Mars since 2012 are proving particularly helpful on a mountainside ridge the rover is now climbing.

Curiosity's laser leaves its mark

August 31, 2012

Curiosity's head-mounted ChemCam did a little target practice on August 25, blasting millimeter-sized holes in a soil sample named "Beechey" in order to acquire spectrographic data from the resulting plasma glow. The neat ...

Curiosity snaps evocative self portrait

September 10, 2012

Curiosity has snapped an evocative new color self-portrait – and it's totally unique, being the 1st head shot pose, showing the top of the Remote Sensing Mast (RSM).

Recommended for you

How do stellar binaries form?

December 3, 2018

Most stars with the mass of the sun or larger have one or more companion stars, but when and how these multiple stars form is one of the controversial central problems of astronomy. Gravity contracts the natal gas and dust ...

Curiosity to study possible meteorite on Mars surface

December 3, 2018

Curiosity woke up to Mr Rogers' "Please would you be my neighbour" this morning to welcome InSight, and then got busy at the Highfield drill site. Curiosity will dump the Highfield sample, which requires several MAHLI looks ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 38 minutes ago
Looks like a nugget of pure Californium 252 to me.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 11 minutes ago
Huh... And here I figured it for a cubit of unobtainium 69.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.