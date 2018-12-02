Information from citizens could improve flood modelling

December 5, 2018, Wiley
flood
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

With increasing floods and flash floods in recent decades, researchers are working to develop improved methods for flood prevention and warning. A new Journal of Flood Risk Management study points to the potential of an approach that integrates water level data reported by citizens into flood forecasting models.

The study found that although simple, the Hydrological Alert Model with Participatory Basis (HAMPB) model has the capacity to improve forecasting. The was carried out in a small, almost fully urbanized catchment called Monjolinho, located in Brazil.

"One important role played by hydrologists is bringing safety and wellbeing to individuals and communities. In this study, we want to engage the and their knowledge to better understand and respond to the natural disasters' threats, bringing questions to debate about the effectiveness of citizen science to this end," said lead author Maria Clara Fava, of the University of São Paulo. "In the case of HAMPB model, we propose a methodology to use information about urban rivers collected by citizens considering the increasing availability of smartphones that makes every citizen a 'human sensor,' thus uniting scientists and citizens to produce science for improving flood alerts."

Explore further: Predicting flood risk better

More information: Journal of Flood Risk Management, DOI: 10.1111/jfr3.12498 , https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/1753318x

Related Stories

Predicting flood risk better

September 17, 2018

Engineers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have developed a new statistical model that predicts how likely extreme flood events are in Germany. In contrast to earlier models, they distinguish between several types of floods with ...

Ghana must move from coping with floods to adapting for them

October 29, 2018

Ghana has a serious flood problem. Over about 50 years, 4 million people have been affected by floods, resulting in economic damage exceeding USD$780 million. At least one major flood disaster has occurred every year over ...

Flash floods predictions, subject to models' limitations

June 26, 2013

Flash floods are very localised weather events. They are mostly triggered by heavy rainfall. Typically, over a period of less than 12 hours. They occur very infrequently at any one place. But when they do, it is often with ...

Go with the flow in flood prediction

December 4, 2012

Floods have once again wreaked havoc across the country and climate scientists and meteorologists suggest that the problem is only going to get worse with wetter winters and rivers bursting their banks becoming the norm. ...

Recommended for you

Development threatens tropical forests, researchers say

December 4, 2018

Tropical forests in the Amazon, Indonesia, and Mesoamerica face multiple threats from mining, oil, and gas extraction and massive infrastructure projects over the next two decades, according to a study by Clark University ...

Saltier waterways are creating dangerous 'chemical cocktails'

December 3, 2018

A recent study led by University of Maryland researchers found that streams and rivers across the United States have become saltier and more alkaline over the past 50 years, thanks to road deicers, fertilizers and other salty ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.