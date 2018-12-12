A new algorithm improves flight safety and reduce delays

December 13, 2018, Carlos III University of Madrid
A new algorithm improves flight safety and reduce delays
Credit: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has taken part in the European research project TBO-Met, which has developed an algorithm that maximises the predictability of flights and reduces the risk of running into potentially dangerous storms. Thanks to this, safety can be improved, air traffic can be increased and delays can be reduced.

Even with the help of the latest advances in weather forecasting technology, the weather can be difficult to predict. This poses a problem for the management of flights, which requires efficient forecasting in order to be able to guarantee a smooth flow of traffic. The scientists on the TBO-Met project (Meteorological Uncertainty Management for Trajectory Based Operations) have developed an algorithm that is applied to the and allows air traffic to be predicted and improved by taking into account the uncertainties of the weather forecast. This advance increases the system's ability, to handle a greater number of planes at one time.

"The impact of the weather forecast and the uncertainty associated with aviation is very high. It is estimated that between approximately 20 and 30 per cent of delays in Europe are related to the weather, with estimated losses of around 180-200 million euros a year," explains lecturer Manuel Soler Arnedo, head of the TBO-Met project at the UC3M. In fact, in just 2017, losses of 215 million euros were estimated for the 2.1 million minutes of time caused by .

TBO-Met's aim is to optimise the trajectories of aircraft in order to avoid problems with safety and delays. For this, meteorological uncertainty has been studied—weather conditions that are difficult to predict, such as hail, severe ice build-up and lightning, which can cause considerable damage to aircrafts. The project is focused on understanding, characterising and reducing . For this, the researchers focused on the analysis of sector demand in terms of the number of planes that should be operating, and trajectory planning, taking into account the uncertainties of the forecast and storm activity.

Credit: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Explore further: Better winter weather forecasts for airports

Related Stories

Better winter weather forecasts for airports

October 8, 2018

EU-funded researchers have developed up to the minute probabilistic forecasts for winter weather that enable air traffic and airport operators to make their operations more efficient and to mitigate risks.

New scheduling system could help reduce flight delays

November 13, 2018

Scheduling and coordinating air traffic can be difficult, but taking the airlines' and passengers' delay costs into account can actually save airlines money and result in fewer delays, according to a new study from Binghamton ...

Developing better weather forecasts

November 1, 2013

By being more precise in what is uncertain, the weather forecasts will become more reliable. A new method for forecasting the weather is now being developed at Uni Research.

Learning early about late flights

June 25, 2015

A new study published in the Articles in Advance section of Transportation Science, a journal of the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS), improves how air traffic managers cope with unexpected ...

Recommended for you

Death near the shoreline, not life on land

December 13, 2018

Our understanding of when the very first animals started living on land is helped by identifying trace fossils—the tracks and trails left by ancient animals—in sedimentary rocks that were deposited on the continents.

The long dry: global water supplies are shrinking

December 13, 2018

A global study has found a paradox: our water supplies are shrinking at the same time as climate change is generating more intense rain. And the culprit is the drying of soils, say researchers, pointing to a world where drought-like ...

New climate model to be built from the ground up

December 13, 2018

Facing the certainty of a changing climate coupled with the uncertainty that remains in predictions of how it will change, scientists and engineers from across the country are teaming up to build a new type of climate model ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.