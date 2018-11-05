Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens as next big thing

November 7, 2018
Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens as next big thing
Justin Denison, SVP of Mobile Product Development, shows off the Infinity Flex Display of a folding smartphone during the keynote address of the Samsung Developer Conference Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The smartphone industry has been searching for a breakthrough to revive a market mired in an innovation lull and a sales slump.

A potential catalyst is coming with the introduction of phones featuring that can be folded in half without breaking. That feat could make the devices more versatile for work and pleasure, by increasing screen space without making phones too big.

On Wednesday, Samsung provided a glimpse at a foldable-screen that it will release next year. It's expected to compete against several other flexible-screen phones.

But it's unclear whether the flexibility will have mass appeal, especially when the bendy devices are expected to cost more than $1,000.

Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens as next big thing
Justin Denison, SVP of Mobile Product Development, talks about the Infinity Flex Display of a folding smartphone during the keynote address of the Samsung Developer Conference, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Explore further: Samsung is working on laptop with foldable display

Related Stories

Apple supplier LG Display puts $1.8B into flexible displays

July 27, 2016

LG Display Co., a supplier of Apple's iPhone screens, said Wednesday that it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible displays for smartphones, in a sign that more high-end smartphone makers may adopt ...

Samsung's foldable phone could soon be a reality

September 21, 2018

We rarely see a truly remarkable new technology more than once a decade. After years of undelivered promises, such a technology looks finally set to enter the market: the flexible computer screen.

Recommended for you

Team breaks world record for fast, accurate AI training

November 7, 2018

Researchers at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have partnered with a team from Tencent Machine Learning to create a new technique for training artificial intelligence (AI) machines faster than ever before while maintaining ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.