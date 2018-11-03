5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Hokkaido: USGS

November 4, 2018
USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage after a hallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's norther
USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage after a hallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido November 5, 2018

A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The moderate quake hit at a depth of eight kilometres (five miles), 107 kilometres northeast of Shibetsu.

USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

It comes after a powerful 6.6-magnitude quake in September rocked Hokkaido, triggering landslides, collapsing houses and killing more than 40.

Japan sits at the junction of four and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

Explore further: Japan company admits falsifying data for quake shock absorbers

Related Stories

6.0-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia's Java, Bali

October 10, 2018

A shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Indonesian islands of Java and Bali early Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, causing panicked people to flee their homes.

Strong quake rocks Jakarta, 6.0 magnitude: USGS

January 23, 2018

Indonesia's capital Jakarta was rocked Tuesday by a strong earthquake which forced some buildings to be evacuated, but there was no immediate tsunami threat or reported injuries, a government agency said.

Recommended for you

Don't rule out severe global climate change yet

November 1, 2018

A key metric of global warming is the Earth's "equilibrium climate sensitivity" (ECS), which represents the global surface warming that will accompany a doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide. For nearly four decades, ECS ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.