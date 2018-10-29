Japan launches environment monitoring satellite

November 27, 2018

Japan's space agency on Monday launched a rocket carrying a satellite that will monitor greenhouse gases, as well as the first satellite built entirely in the United Arab Emirates.

The nation's H-IIA lifted off Monday afternoon at 1:08 pm (0308 GMT) from the Tanegashima Space Centre, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

About 16 minutes later, it sent a Japanese satellite nicknamed Ibuki-2 into orbit.

The satellite is officially named GOSAT-2, short for " observing satellite-2", and is intended to provide data that will help Japan create and publish "emission inventories" of the CO2 output of various countries, as outlined in the Paris climate accord.

The satellite will also make precision observations of methane and other gases.

The Japanese rocket also released "KhalifaSat", the first satellite built entirely in the UAE by local engineers.

"The launch of KhalifaSat is an unprecedented Emirati achievement," Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed said in a tweet.

"Our dreams to embrace space have become a reality."

Five other smaller satellites are scheduled to be released from the Japanese rocket.

Japan's space agency and its private partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries see the international launch market as a possible revenue stream.

Explore further: Rocket carrying 1st UAE-made satellite launched from Japan

Related Stories

China, France launch satellite to study climate change

November 27, 2018

China sent its first ever satellite built in partnership with another country into space on Monday, a device tasked with helping scientists better predict dangerous cyclones and climate change by monitoring ocean surface ...

China, France launch satellite to study climate change

October 29, 2018

China sent its first ever satellite built in partnership with another country into space on Monday, a device tasked with helping scientists better predict dangerous cyclones and climate change by monitoring ocean surface ...

Japan launches replacement spy satellite

March 26, 2015

Japan on Thursday successfully launched a replacement spy satellite, its aerospace agency said, as an existing device comes to the end of its working life.

Recommended for you

InSight is catching rays on Mars

November 27, 2018

NASA's InSight has sent signals to Earth indicating that its solar panels are open and collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed the signals, which were received on Earth at about 5:30 ...

'Flawless': NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey

November 26, 2018

A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars' interior landed on the planet Monday after a perilous, supersonic plunge through its red skies, setting off jubilation among scientists who had waited in white-knuckle suspense ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.