Image: Proba-V images the Yucatán peninsula

November 8, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Proba-V images the Yucatán peninsula
Credit: ESA/Belspo – produced by VITO

ESA's Proba-V minisatellite images the verdant Yucatán peninsula, once home to the Maya civilization and the site of the impact believed to have doomed the dinosaurs.

As part of the Atlantic Hurricane Belt – placed between the Gulf of Mexico to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the east – the largely flat peninsula is vulnerable to storms from the east. Yet, its easternmost side is the site of popular beach resorts and tourist hotspots such as the city of Cancún. Moving further south towards Belize, the state of Quintana Roo is home to the biosphere reserve of Sian Ka'an, home to jaguars and archaeological sites of the Maya.

On the western side, the large orange-brown spot is the city of Mérida, near the centre of the buried Chicxulub crater. This was formed by the impact of a 10- to 15- km large asteroid or comet, triggering a major climate disruption and extinction event, just under 66 million years ago.

Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.

Its main camera's continent-spanning 2250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at 300 m resolution and down to 100 m resolution in its central field of view.

VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission's most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.

This 100 m resolution image was acquired on 23 July 2018.

Proba-V is currently the subject of ESA's latest 'citizen science' competition, requesting teams to produce 'super-resolution' images equivalent to its 100 m mode from sets of 300 m imagery.

Explore further: Image: Proba-V captures desert irrigation

Related Stories

Image: Proba-V monitors African Sahel

July 26, 2017

ESA's Proba-V minisatellite reveals the seasonal changes in Africa's sub-Saharan Sahel, with the rainy season allowing vegetation to blossom between February (top) and September (bottom).

Image: Proba-V view of Hawaii

April 7, 2016

ESA's Proba-V minisatellite gazes down at Earth's largest volcano – Mauna Loa, or 'long mountain' which covers half of the island of Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Amazon forests failing to keep up with climate change

November 8, 2018

A team of more than 100 scientists has assessed the impact of global warming on thousands of tree species across the Amazon to discover the winners and losers from 30 years of climate change. Their analysis found the effects ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.