House passes bill to drop legal protections for gray wolves

November 16, 2018 by Matthew Daly

The Republican-controlled House has passed a bill to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species.

Long despised by farmers and ranchers, were shot, trapped and poisoned out of existence in most of the U.S. by the mid-20th century. Since securing protection in the 1970s, wolves have bounced back in the western Great Lakes states of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the wolf's status and is expected to declare they've recovered sufficiently to be removed from protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The House bill enshrines that policy in law. It was approved, 196-180, and now goes to the Senate.

Explore further: Agency considers dropping wolf protections

Related Stories

Agency considers dropping wolf protections

June 14, 2018

The federal government is considering another attempt to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species.

House backs bill to boost hunting, fishing on public lands

February 27, 2016

The House on Friday approved a bill to expand access to hunting and fishing areas on public lands, extend protections for the use of lead bullets in hunting and strip wolves of federal protections in four states.

Scientists to feds: Great Lakes wolves not endangered

November 20, 2015

Gray wolf populations in Michigan and other Great Lakes states have recovered to the point they no longer should be considered an endangered species. That message came Wednesday not from hunting groups but from 26 scientists ...

US removes gray wolf from endangered list

May 4, 2011

The US government said Wednesday it is formally removing about 1,300 gray wolves in the Rocky Mountain region from the endangered species list, capping a legal battle that has dragged on for years.

Draft rule ends protections for gray wolves

April 26, 2013

Federal wildlife officials have drafted plans to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move that would end a decades-long effort that has restored the animals but only in parts of their historic range.

