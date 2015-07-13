Facebook checked alleged Russian meddling as early as 2014

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg declined an invitation to attend the hearing, sending a vice president named Richard Allan in his place Facebook acknowledged on Tuesday that its engineers had flagged potentially malicious Russian activity as early as 2014—long before it became public—but did not confirm evidence of a coordinated campaign.

The revelation came as the British parliament held hearings featuring lawmakers from nine countries into how the social media behemoth was being used to manipulate major election results.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg refused to attend the meeting and organisers pulled up an empty chair in front of a spot featuring his nameplate at the shoehorn-shaped table in the House of Commons committee room in London.

Zuckerberg's company is reeling from a series of crises linked to its handling of alleged Russian meddling in both the 2016 US presidential election and that year's British referendum on leaving the EU.

Committee chief Damian Collins said he reviewed internal Facebook emails showing the company's engineers telling management in October 2014 that Russian IP addresses were accessing "three billion data points a day" on the network.

The emails were seized from the now-defunct US software maker, Six4Three, under a rarely used UK parliamentary enforcement procedure.

Six4Three is suing Facebook and the emails cited by Collins have been sealed by a California court. He did not release their content on Tuesday.

A seat for Zuckerberg was left vacant during the hearing No 'specific Russian activity'

Facebook argued on Tuesday that the emails referred to by Collins were taken out of context.

"The engineers who had flagged these initial concerns subsequently looked into this further and found no evidence of specific Russian activity," Facebook said in a statement provided to AFP.

It was unclear from the company's wording if its engineers found no evidence of suspicious activity or whether that activity could not be linked directly to Russia.

Collins appeared flustered as he tried to get Facebook's attending vice president Richard Allan to explain what exactly happened in 2014.

"If Russian IP addresses were pulling down a huge amount of data from the platform was that reported or was that just kept, as so often seems to be the case, within the family and not talked about?" Collins asked.

Allan responded by saying: "Any information you have seen... is at best partial and at worst potentially misleading."

The Facebook executive added that the emails were "unverified partial accounts".

Facebook vice president Richard Allan disagreed that Russian meddling helped Donald Trump win the US presidency 'Fratboy billionaires'

An investigative piece published last week by The New York Times said Facebook misled the public about what it knew about Russia's election meddling.

The story added that Facebook executive then used a PR firm to spread negative stories about other Silicon Valley companies and deflect anger away from itself.

Facebook ended its contract with the PR company days after the article's publication.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has cited Russian election interference as one of the factors that helped tip the US presidential race in Donald Trump's favour.

Facebook's Allan disagreed.

"We did spot this activity that was wrong, shouldn't have happened, was political activity directed from Russia," said Allan.

"If you say to me was the election won because of this mass of (legitimate) activity here, or because of this small amount of activity over here, I think it's reasonable to say let's start by looking—if we think there is a problem—at campaign spending generally before moving here."

But he appeared unable to placate committee members' anger at Zuckerberg's refusal to show up.

"While we were playing with our phones and apps, our democratic institutions... seem to have been upended by fratboy billionaires in California," Charlie Angus from Canada's House of Commons said.

