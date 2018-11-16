12 dead in Vietnam floods, landslides

November 18, 2018
Damaged houses and debris were left by flash floods and landslides in the Phuoc Dong commune of central Vietnam's Khanh Hoa prov
Damaged houses and debris were left by flash floods and landslides in the Phuoc Dong commune of central Vietnam's Khanh Hoa province

Flash floods and landslides killed at least 12 people in central Vietnam, officials said Sunday, as hundreds of troops were dispatched to clean up destroyed villages and washed out roads.

Heavy rains pounded the central Khanh Hoa province over the past few days as tropical depression Toraji blew in from the South China Sea, triggering landslides that wiped out houses and destroyed a small reservoir.

At least a dozen have been killed so far while a search was ongoing for several others, an official from the provincial disaster office told AFP, refusing to be named.

"We have mobilised hundreds of army troops to help people restore lives and clean up damaged roads," he said.

The main highway linking north and south Vietnam was temporarily blocked and some railway routes were interrupted, while images on state media showed destroyed houses buried under debris and vehicles submerged in floods.

Panicked residents told of running from their homes as landslides rumbled down nearby mountains.

"We ran away after hearing the huge sound of fallen rocks... When we returned a few hours later, all our houses were destroyed," said Nha Trang city resident Liem, quoted by Khanh Hoa province's official online news site.

Khanh Hoa—home to the popular coastal resort city of Nha Trang - was ravaged by typhoon Damrey last year, which killed 27 people.

Vietnam is routinely hit by during typhoon season from May to October.

At least 185 people have been killed in across Vietnam since January.

Last year, 389 people were reported dead in natural , causing damage worth $2.6 billion, according to official figures.

Explore further: Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing

Related Stories

Typhoon Doksuri batters central Vietnam, killing 4

September 15, 2017

Typhoon Doksuri slammed into central Vietnam on Friday, killing four people and injuring 10 others as heavy rains and strong winds ripped off roofs and knocked over many electricity poles.

String of disasters exacts heavy damage, human toll in Asia

October 1, 2018

A recent string of natural disasters, the latest a deadly earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia, have exacted a severe toll both in economic damage and human lives throughout Asia. The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, ...

Toll jumps to 22 in Philippine monsoon landslide

September 21, 2018

The death toll from a monsoon landslide in the central Philippines has risen to 22, officials said Friday, as rescuers dug through the night in a frantic search for survivors of the latest tragedy in the storm-hit nation.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.