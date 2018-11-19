Canada rig accident spills 250,000 liters of oil into Atlantic

November 20, 2018

A surveillance aircraft and six ships were dispatched Monday to assess a spill of 250,000 liters of oil from a drilling platform off Canada's Atlantic coast, officials said.

The spill occurred on Friday when workers noticed "a loss of pressure on an underwater line" connecting the South White Rose platform and Husky Energy's Sea Rose tanker, 350 kilometers southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland, according to a government watchdog.

A flight Monday morning found "no visible sheen" on the water, the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB) said in a series of Twitter messages.

"Four oiled seabirds" were spotted and a wildlife rehabilitation team was called into action, Husky Energy said in a statement.

A remotely-operated submersible was also deployed to inspect underwater flowlines, and collect images that will be reviewed by the regulator.

Observation flights and sea vessel sweeps, however, indicated that "the oil is dispersing," the company said.

The regulator added that "there is no reason to believe that the continues."

All four offshore facilities in the area were shut down temporarily as a due to stormy weather in the area over the weekend.

Production resumed Monday at one of the oil platforms, the Hebron, owned by ExxonMobil.

Related Stories

China launches offshore safety checks

September 11, 2011

China has launched safety inspections of all its offshore petroleum exploration and production bases, following an oil spill in the nation's northern Bohai Bay, the government said Sunday.

Oil spilled in Russian Arctic

April 24, 2012

An oil spill in the Russian Arctic affected an area of up to 8,000 square meters after workers tried to open an old well, causing oil to gush uncontrollably for 37 hours, officials said Monday.

Brazil's Petrobras reports another oil spill

January 31, 2012

Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras on Tuesday reported that 160 barrels of crude oil may have spilled from a deep-water well off Sao Paulo state but said the situation was under control.

Hundreds of birds stricken after Rotterdam oil spill

June 25, 2018

Animal rescue workers on Monday were frantically cleaning hundreds of birds after an oil spill in the Rotterdam harbour at the weekend, when an oil tanker hit a jetty dumping some 200 tonnes of bunker fuel.

