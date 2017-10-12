Top Australia defence firm reports serious cyber breach

November 2, 2018
Austral—which among other things makes small, quick ships for warfare close to shore—said its 'data management system' had been
Austral—which among other things makes small, quick ships for warfare close to shore—said its 'data management system' had been infiltrated by an 'unknown offender'

A top Australian defence firm with major US Navy contracts has admitted its personnel files were breached and that it was the subject of an extortion attempt.

Austral—which among other things makes small, quick ships for warfare close to shore—said its " system" had been infiltrated by an "unknown offender".

In a statement, the claimed that there was "no evidence to date" that "information affecting nor the commercial operations of the company have been stolen".

However it said staff email addresses and mobile phone numbers were accessed and the offender purported to offer materials for sale on the internet and "engage in extortion".

"The company has not and will not respond to extortion attempts."

Australia's department of defence said it "can confirm that no compromise of classified or or technology has been identified so far."

The company was at pains to point out that the breach hit only its Australian business and did not extend to US projects, because the two computer systems are not linked.

Austral has won a controversial contract to build littoral combat ships for the US Navy.

The military says it does not need all the vessels paid for, but the project has been aggressively championed by powerful members of the US Congress from Alabama, were Austral's US shipyard is located.

Explore further: F-35 stealth fighter data stolen in Australia defence hack

Related Stories

F-35 stealth fighter data stolen in Australia defence hack

October 12, 2017

Sensitive data about Australia's F-35 stealth fighter and P-8 surveillance aircraft programmes were stolen when a defence subcontractor was hacked using a tool widely used by Chinese cyber criminals, officials said Thursday.

Pentagon reveals cyber breach of travel records

October 13, 2018

The Pentagon on Friday said there has been a cyber breach of Defense Department travel records that compromised the personal information and credit card data of U.S. military and civilian personnel.

Navy wants small warships that pack a bigger punch

November 26, 2017

The Navy's fast-and-maneuverable littoral combat ship was criticized for lacking enough firepower and armor to survive a maritime battle. The Navy is addressing those concerns with a new class of small-but-powerful frigates ...

Singapore defence ministry reports cyber breach

February 28, 2017

Singapore's defence ministry said Tuesday that hackers had stolen the personal details of hundreds of staff and soldiers in what appeared to be a "targeted" cyber attack on its computer systems.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

Driverless hover-taxis to take off in Singapore

October 24, 2018

Test flights of a driverless hover-taxi will take place in Singapore next year, a German aviation firm said, the latest innovation to offer an escape from Asia's monster traffic jams.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.