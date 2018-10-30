Astronomers discover new luminous high-redshift quasar

November 6, 2018 by Tomasz Nowakowski, Phys.org report
Astronomers discover new luminous high-redshift quasar
The final calibrated spectrum of DELS J003836.10–152723.6. Credit: Wang et al., 2018.

An international team of astronomers has detected a new luminous quasar at a redshift of 7.02. The newly found quasi-stellar object (QSO), designated DELS J003836.10–152723.6, is the most luminous quasar known at a redshift of over 7.0. The discovery is reported in a paper published October 29 on the arXiv pre-print repository.

Powered by the most , bright at high redshift are important for astronomers as they are perceived as the brightest beacons highlighting the chemical evolution of the universe most effectively. They are the most luminous and most distant, compact objects in the observable universe and their spectrum can be used, for instance, to estimate the mass of supermassive (SMBHs).

However, QSOs are extremely rare and difficult to find. So far, only two quasars with redshifts over 7.0 have been identified. This limits our understanding of SMBH growth mechanism and reionization history.

Now, a group of researchers led by Feige Wang of the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) announced the finding of a new quasar with a redshift above 7.0. The new discovery is part of the team's ongoing search for distant quasars and was made using photometric data from the DESI Legacy Imaging Survey (DELS), Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) imaging survey, as well as Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mid-infrared all-sky survey.

"In this letter, we report the discovery of a luminous quasar at z = 7.021, DELS J003836.10–152723.6 (hereafter J0038–1527)," the astronomers wrote in the paper.

The team found that DELS J003836.10–152723.6 has an absolute magnitude at rest-frame wavelength 1450 Å of –27.1 and a bolometric luminosity of about 56 trillion solar luminosities. These values make it the most luminous quasar with a redshift of over 7.0 known to date.

According to the paper, DELS J003836.10–152723.6 hosts a black hole with a mass of around 1.33 billion solar masses. This black hole is accreting at the Eddington limit, with an Eddington ratio of 1.25. The researchers added that in order to grow such a at a redshift or around 7.0, it is necessary to have either massive seed black hole, or episodes of super-Eddington accretion, or a very low radiation efficiency.

"The existence of such SMBHs at EoR [epoch of reionization] requires either massive seeds or episodes of super-Eddington accretion under a typical radiation efficiency of about 0.1. Otherwise, the radiation efficiency must be much lower than that for thin disk accretion," the paper reads.

Furthermore, the astronomers found that the Civ broad emission line of this quasar is blue-shifted by more than 3,000 km/s to the systemic . The study also revealed three extremely high velocity Civ broad absorption lines (BALs) with velocity from 0.08 to 0.14 times the speed of light and total balnicity index of more than 5,000 km/s, which is indicative of the presence of relativistic outflows in the quasar.

The authors of the paper concluded that the findings make DELS J003836.10–152723.6 the first quasar found at the epoch of reionization with such strong outflows. Hence, the newly detected quasar could be an excellent target for future deep X-ray and (sub) millimeter observations aimed at studying active galactic nuclei (AGN) feedback on the formation and growth of the most massive galaxies in the early universe.

Explore further: Two high-redshift quasars discovered using OGLE

More information: Feige Wang et al. The Discovery of A Luminous Broad Absorption Line Quasar at A Redshift of 7.02. arXiv:1810.11925 [astro-ph.GA]. arxiv.org/abs/1810.11925

Related Stories

Two high-redshift quasars discovered using OGLE

October 30, 2018

Astronomers report the finding of two new high-redshift quasars using imagery from the Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment (OGLE). The newly found quasars, designated OGLE J015531−752807 and OGLE J005907−645016, ...

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

Astronomers discover two bright high-redshift quasars

March 12, 2018

Using VST ATLAS and WISE surveys astronomers have identified two new bright high-redshift quasars. The newly found quasi-stellar objects, designated VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 and VST-ATLAS J332.8017-32.1036, could be helpful ...

Astronomers discover 16 new high-redshift quasars

March 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using a new color selection technique, astronomers have detected 16 new luminous, high-redshift quasars. The discovery could be very important for understanding of the early universe, as such high-redshift, quasi-stellar ...

Two bright high-redshift quasars discovered

May 21, 2018

Astronomers have detected two new bright quasars at a redshift of about 5.0. The newly found quasi-stellar objects (QSOs) are among the brightest high-redshift quasars known to date. The finding was presented May 9 in a paper ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers discover new luminous high-redshift quasar

November 6, 2018

An international team of astronomers has detected a new luminous quasar at a redshift of 7.02. The newly found quasi-stellar object (QSO), designated DELS J003836.10–152723.6, is the most luminous quasar known at a redshift ...

Dust production in evolved exoplanetary systems

November 5, 2018

Stellar variability has long offered insights into stars' physical properties. The star Mira (Omicron Ceti), for example, was so-named in 1596 by Dutch astronomers who were amazed by its miraculous brightening because of ...

New insights on comet tails are blowing in the solar wind

November 2, 2018

Engineers and scientists gathered around a screen in an operations room at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., eager to lay their eyes on the first data from NASA's STEREO spacecraft. It was January 2007, and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.