Astronomers discover two bright high-redshift quasars

March 12, 2018 by Tomasz Nowakowski, Phys.org report
Astronomers discover two bright high-redshift quasars
An artistic rendering of a quasar. Credit: Robin Dienel / Carnegie Institution for Science.

Using VST ATLAS and WISE surveys astronomers have identified two new bright high-redshift quasars. The newly found quasi-stellar objects, designated VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 and VST-ATLAS J332.8017-32.1036, could be helpful in improving our understanding of the evolution of the universe. The finding is reported March 4 in a paper published on arXiv.org.

Quasars with high redshift (over 6.0) are of special interest for astronomers because their ultraviolet light is absorbed by the neutral hydrogen along the line of sight; thus, they can be used to probe the intergalactic medium in the . They are the most luminous and most distant, compact objects in the observable universe.

The spectrum of high-redshift quasars can be used to estimate the mass of a , which constrains the evolution and formation model of a quasar. Therefore, such objects could serve as powerful tools to probe the early universe.

However, high-redshift quasars are very difficult to find using conventional color selections. This is due to their low spatial density and high contaminants from cool dwarfs. Among more than 300,000 quasars discovered to date, only 290 of them are at redshift higher than 5.0.

Now, a team of astronomers led by Ben Chehade of the Durham University, UK, has found two new high-redshift quasars by using the combination of the new Very Large Telescope Survey Telescope ATLAS (VST ATLAS) and Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). The detection was confirmed by follow-up spectroscopic observations utilizing the Low Resolution Imaging Spectrometer on the Keck I telescope and the European Southern Observatory's Faint Object Spectrograph and Camera 2 (EFOSC2) on the 3.58m ESO New Technology Telescope (NTT).

"Here we report on our continued search for 5.7 < z < 6.4 quasars over an ≈ 2× larger area of ≈ 3577 deg2 of the Southern Hemisphere. We have found two further z > 6 quasars, VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 at z = 6.07 and J332.8017-32.1036 at z = 6.32," the researchers wrote in the paper.

As noted in the study, VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 (J158-14 for short) has a redshift of 6.07, while VST-ATLAS J332.8017-32.1036 (J332-32 for short) was found at a redshift of 6.32. J158-14 and J332-32 have magnitudes of 19.4 and 19.7 respectively.

Moreover, the researchers have conducted a preliminary estimate of the black hole masses powering the two quasars. According to the paper, J158-14 has a black hole with a mass of about 1.8 billion solar masses and when it comes to J332-32, its black hole is approximately two billion times more massive than the sun.

The astronomers noted that a more detailed analysis of black hole masses of the two quasars will be published in another research paper. However, the currently available preliminary data, combined with previous studies, allowed Chehade's team to conclude that quasars identified by ATLAS survey are close to having some of the most massive so far discovered.

Explore further: High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

More information: Two more, bright, z > 6 quasars from VST ATLAS and WISE, arXiv:1803.01424 [astro-ph.GA] arxiv.org/abs/1803.01424

Abstract
Recently, Carnall et al. discovered two bright high redshift quasars using the combination of the VST ATLAS and WISE surveys. The technique involved using the 3-D colour plane i-z:z-W1:W1-W2 with the WISE W1 (3.4 micron) and W2 (4.5 micron) bands taking the place of the usual NIR J band to help decrease stellar dwarf contamination. Here we report on our continued search for 5.76 quasars, VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 at z=6.07 and J332.8017-32.1036 at z=6.32 with magnitudes of z_AB=19.4 and 19.7 mag respectively. J158.6938-14.4211 was confirmed by Keck LRIS observations and J332.8017-32.1036 was confirmed by ESO NTT EFOSC-2 observations. Here we present VLT X-shooter Visible and NIR spectra for the four ATLAS quasars. We have further independently rediscovered two z>5.7 quasars previously found by the VIKING/KiDS and PanSTARRS surveys. This means that in ATLAS we have now discovered a total of six quasars in our target 5.7

Related Stories

High-redshift quasar discovered by Pan-STARRS

December 21, 2016

(Phys.org)—A new luminous high-redshift quasar has been detected by one of the telescopes of the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). The newly discovered quasi-stellar object received designation ...

Astronomers discover 16 new high-redshift quasars

March 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using a new color selection technique, astronomers have detected 16 new luminous, high-redshift quasars. The discovery could be very important for understanding of the early universe, as such high-redshift, quasi-stellar ...

Astronomers detect dozens of new quasars and galaxies

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Yoshiki Matsuoka of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) has detected a treasure trove of new high-redshift quasars (or quasi-stellar objects) and luminous galaxies. ...

New quasar discovered by astronomers

September 19, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Jacob M. Robertson of the Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee has detected a new quasi-stellar object (QSO). They found the new quasar, designated SDSS J022155.26-064916.6, ...

Black hole spin cranks-up radio volume

January 12, 2018

Statistical analysis of supermassive black holes suggests that the spin of the black hole may play a role in the generation of powerful high-speed jets blasting radio waves and other radiation across the universe.

Recommended for you

Astronomers discover two bright high-redshift quasars

March 12, 2018

Using VST ATLAS and WISE surveys astronomers have identified two new bright high-redshift quasars. The newly found quasi-stellar objects, designated VST-ATLAS J158.6938-14.4211 and VST-ATLAS J332.8017-32.1036, could be helpful ...

15 new planets confirmed around cool dwarf stars

March 12, 2018

A research team led by Teruyuki Hirano of Tokyo Institute of Technology's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences has validated 15 exoplanets orbiting red dwarf systems. One of the brightest red dwarfs, K2-155 that is ...

Imaging a galaxy's molecular outflow

March 9, 2018

A merger between galaxies can trigger can intense radiation from bursts star formation and from the accretion of gas onto the two supermassive black holes at their centers. Astronomers have observed a strong statistical correlation ...

Three NASA satellites recreate solar eruption in 3-D

March 9, 2018

The more solar observatories, the merrier: Scientists have developed new models to see how shocks associated with coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, propagate from the Sun—an effort made possible only by combining data from ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.