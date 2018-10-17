Spider swarm cloaks Greek lake in 1,000-metre web

October 18, 2018
Warm weather has increased population of gnats and mosquitoes causing an overpopulation of spiders who feed off them
Warm weather has increased population of gnats and mosquitoes causing an overpopulation of spiders who feed off them

Lake Vistonida in northern Greece has become an arachnophobe's worst nightmare after it was cloaked recently by massive webs spun by hundreds of thousands of small spiders.

Biologists say the recent phenomenon, though rare, is not unheard of and is caused by unseasonally warm weather prompting an increase in the local population of mosquitoes and gnats.

"It's caused by an overpopulation of spiders...there is an abundance of food available," local environmental park biologist Euterpe Patetsini told Alpha TV.

Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000 metres (1,100 yards).

"Weather conditions are ideal for them to multiply," she said.

The spiders are from the genus Tetragnatha, known as stretch spiders due to their elongated bodies. They are known to build webs near watery habitats, with some species even said to be able to walk on water.

A similar case was noted in the western Greek coastal town of Aetoliko last month.

The webs are expected to recede as temperatures drop and heavier rainfall sets in.

The webs have been spun by a sub-species known as stretch spiders because of their elongated bodies
The webs have been spun by a sub-species known as stretch spiders because of their elongated bodies
Other parts of Greece have also noted similar cases, last month in the coastal town of Aetoliko
Other parts of Greece have also noted similar cases, last month in the coastal town of Aetoliko

Explore further: Giant spider webs make another appearance in Dallas area

Related Stories

Giant spider webs make another appearance in Dallas area

August 7, 2015

While traveling down CA Roan Drive in Rowlett recently, people have been exposed to an "eerie" sight on a number of trees lining that route, said Mike Merchant, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service urban entomologist in Dallas.

Scientists crack the spiders' web code

May 31, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Decorative white silk crosses are an ingenious tactic used by orb-weaving spiders to protect their webs from damage, a new study from the University of Melbourne has revealed.

Recommended for you

Study links genes to social behaviors, including autism

October 18, 2018

Those pesky bees that come buzzing around on a muggy summer day are helping researchers reveal the genes responsible for social behaviors. A new study published this week found that the social lives of sweat bees—named ...

Bioceramics power the mantis shrimp's famous punch

October 18, 2018

Researchers in Singapore can now explain what gives the mantis shrimp, a marine crustacean that hunts by battering its prey with its club-like appendages, the most powerful punch in the animal kingdom. In a paper publishing ...

Expanding the optogenetics toolkit

October 18, 2018

Controlling individual brain cells using light-sensitive proteins has proven to be a powerful tool for probing the brain's complexities. As this branch of neuroscience has expanded, so has the demand for a diverse palette ...

Staying a step ahead of the game

October 18, 2018

Trypanosoma brucei, which causes sleeping sickness, evades the immune system by repeatedly altering the structure of its surface coat. Sequencing of its genome and studies of its 3-D genome architecture have now revealed ...

Elucidating cuttlefish camouflage

October 18, 2018

The unique ability of cuttlefish, squid and octopuses to hide by imitating the colors and texture of their environment has fascinated natural scientists since the time of Aristotle. Uniquely among all animals, these mollusks ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.