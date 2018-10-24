Saturn's moon Dione covered by mysterious stripes

October 25, 2018 by Alan Fischer, Planetary Science Institute
**Saturn's moon Dione covered by mysterious stripes
Distribution of linear virgae on Dione and Rhea. Shown are the distribution of linear virgae (green) crater rays (pink) and candidate linear virgae (orange) a. Global distribution of linear virgae, crater rays, and candidate linear virgae on Dione. b. Detailed view of linear virgae (green arrows) on Dione. Image No. N1649318802 centered at 22°W, 10°N. c. Global distribution of candidate linear virgae on Rhea. d. Detailed view of candidate linear virga. Credit: ( A) Basemap from Roatsch et al, 2008. (B) Image No. N1649318802. (C) Basemap from Roatsch et al, 2012. (D) Image No. N1673420688.

Mysterious straight bright stripes have been discovered on Saturn's moon Dione, says research by Planetary Science Institute Associate Research Scientist Alex Patthoff.

The origins of these linear virgae (virgae meaning a stripe or streak of color) are most likely caused by the draping of surface materials like material from Saturn's rings, passing comets, or co-orbital moons Helene and Polydeuces.

"The evidence preserved in the linear virgae has implications for the orbital evolution and impact processes within the Saturnian system," Patthoff said. "Plus, the interaction of Dione's surface and exogenic material has implications for its habitability and provides evidence for the delivery of ingredients that may contribute the habitably of ocean worlds in general."

Patthoff and Emily S. Martin of the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies at the National Air and Space Museum, are co-authors on a new paper "Mysterious linear features across Saturn's Dione" that appears in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. They studied images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which also revealed similar features on Saturn's moon Rhea.

Dione's linear virgae are generally long (10 to 100s of kilometers), narrow (less than 5 kilometers) and brighter than the surrounding terrains. The stripes are parallel, appear to overlie other features and are unaffected by topography, suggesting they are among the youngest surfaces on Dione.

"Their orientation, parallel to the equator, and linearity are unlike anything else we've seen in the solar system," Patthoff said. "If they are caused by an exogenic source, that could be another means to bring new material to Dione. That material could have implications for the biological potential of Dione's subsurface ocean."

Explore further: Image: Dione's contrasts

More information: Emily S. Martin et al. Mysterious linear features across Saturn's moon Dione, Geophysical Research Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1029/2018GL079819

Related Stories

Image: Dione's contrasts

August 23, 2016

Dione reveals its past via contrasts in this view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The features visible here are a mixture of tectonics—the bright, linear features—and impact cratering—the round features, which are spread ...

Image: Saturn's rings dividing Dione

February 17, 2016

Dione appears cut in two by Saturn's razor-thin rings, seen nearly edge-on in a view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. This scene was captured from just 0.02 degrees above the ring plane.

Image: Saturn and its moon Dione

February 3, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- Saturn and Dione appear askew in this Cassini spacecraft view, with the north poles rotated to the right, as if they were threaded along on the thin diagonal line of the planet's rings.

Chasms on Dione

August 18, 2015

While not bursting with activity like its system sister Enceladus, the surface of Dione is definitely not boring. Some parts of the surface are covered by linear features, called chasmata, which provide dramatic contrast ...

Saturn spacecraft to buzz icy moon Dione June 16

June 16, 2015

NASA's Cassini spacecraft will make a close flyby of Saturn's moon Dione on June 16, coming within 321 miles (516 kilometers) of the moon's surface. The spacecraft will make its closest approach to Dione at 1:12 p.m. PDT ...

Cassini zooms past Dione

June 19, 2015

The rugged landscape of Saturn's fracture-faced moon Dione is revealed in images sent back by NASA's Cassini spacecraft from its latest flyby. Cassini buzzed past Dione on June 16, coming within 321 miles (516 kilometers) ...

