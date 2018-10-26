Role of shelf seas in removing and storing carbon and cycling nutrients revealed

October 29, 2018, University of Liverpool
Role of shelf seas in removing and storing carbon and cycling nutrients revealed
Credit: University of Liverpool

Scientists at the University of Liverpool have contributed to a major study of British seas which reveals the extent of the role they play in removing and storing carbon and cycling nutrients.

As the lead partner of a that included National Oceanographic Centre, Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the Universities of Southampton, Bangor and East Anglia, they conducted a series of 12 research cruises and deployed multiple autonomous "gliders" to obtain/collect samples from the entire British shelf sea area, across each season. .

Using these samples the team were able to calculate carbon and nutrient levels and supplies, the transportation of greenhouse gases between the shelf sea and the atmosphere and the amount of carbon transported to the adjacent deep ocean.

Jonathan Sharples, Professor of Ocean Sciences, who headed up the research consortium, said: "This research programme has given us an unprecedented picture of the seasonality of life in the , and the underpinning physics and chemistry.

"We found that almost the entire shelf around the UK absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere over one full year. We now understand how that removal of atmospheric CO2 is controlled by the growth of plankton in the sea, and that the sea is remarkably good at recycling and holding on to the nutrients that the plankton need to grow each year.

Role of shelf seas in removing and storing carbon and cycling nutrients revealed
Credit: University of Liverpool
"We also looked at how the physics and biology of the sea affects the amount of oxygen in the water, and found that oxygen levels in the deeper shelf waters tend to reduce each summer and are then replenished by vigorous mixing during winter.

"This research will make it easier to predict the effects that ongoing and will have on the cycling of these elements and the carbon removal they support."

Shelf seas are regions of shallow water (less than 200m depth) between land and the open ocean. They comprise only around 7% of the global ocean, yet are a very important part.

Role of shelf seas in removing and storing carbon and cycling nutrients revealed
Image: Professor Sharples with an autonomous glider. Credit: University of Liverpool

The shelf seas around the UK, which include the North Sea, English Channel, Celtic Sea, Irish Sea and seas around Scotland, have a variety of uses including oil and gas extraction, shipping, telecom and power cables, leisure and recreation, defence, fisheries, aquaculture, raw materials and renewable energy providing human society with a wide range of extremely valuable ecosystem services.

The findings of this research will help policy makers manage the UK Marine Protected Areas, and to understand how, for instance, changes in inputs of nutrients from rivers, or changes in fishing practices might affect the shelf seas and their capacity to take CO2 from the atmosphere.

Explore further: Unlocking the secrets of the shelf seas

More information: The report is available online: www.uk-ssb.org/shelf_seas_report.pdf

Related Stories

Unlocking the secrets of the shelf seas

October 7, 2015

The Royal Research Ship Discovery has completed her first year of research. Over a series of nine research expeditions, scientists studied the seasonal events taking place in UK shelf waters throughout the year. The vessel, ...

Anthropogenic lead still present in European shelf seas

March 30, 2018

Over many decades, human activities have release lead into the atmosphere, including combustion of leaded fuel. A group of researchers led by GEOMAR, Kiel, have now demonstrated that after the phase-out of leaded gasoline ...

Impact of sea-level rise on atmospheric CO2 concentrations

January 13, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- The rise in sea level since the last ice age has prevented us from feeling the full impact of man-made global warming. The sea level rise has resulted in more harmful greenhouse gases being absorbed by the ...

Expedition studies acid impacts on Arctic

June 1, 2012

The effects of ocean acidification on Arctic seas will be studied by a team of 30 researchers, including Dr Toby Tyrrell from the University of Southampton, who set sail from the UK today (1 June), venturing as far north ...

Recommended for you

'Majority rules' when looking for earthquakes, explosions

October 29, 2018

A dormant volcano in Antarctica helped researchers at Sandia National Laboratories improve sensor data readings to better detect earthquakes and explosions and tune out everyday sounds such as traffic and footsteps.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.