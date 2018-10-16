Peru in danger of losing its national cinchona tree

October 18, 2018 by Roberto Cortijo
Researcher Roque Rodriguez shows a piece of cinchona bark, which is used in anti-malaria medicine
Researcher Roque Rodriguez shows a piece of cinchona bark, which is used in anti-malaria medicine

Pre-Columbian people used its bark as a medicine while South American liberator Simon Bolivar adopted it in Peru's coat of arms, but the cinchona tree is facing a battle for survival as vast swathes of forest are chopped down to make way for plantations.

The wider cinchona species is used in the production of the anti-malaria medicine, quinine.

But experts say the cinchona tree is in danger of extinction due to government neglect, while many Peruvians can no longer tell it apart from fig trees or quinoa plants.

"Peru has 20 of the world's 29 cinchona species but already many of them are hard to find due to deforestation, degradation of the soil and the growth of agriculture," forest engineer Alejandro Gomez told AFP.

"Their habitat is very fragile and they are exposed to extermination due to the burning of large areas of land to grow coffee and other crops, and also for the quality of their wood," added Gomez, who is managing a preservation project.

Cinchona trees grow up to 15 meters (50 feet) in height, in humid forests between 1,300-2,900-meters above sea level, mostly in the north west but also the center of Peru.

It was first used for medicinal purposes by the pre-Columbian peoples of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela to treat fever and pain, but now cinchona is also used in the production of tonic water and angostura bitter, an alcoholic beverage used in Peru's national cocktail, pisco sour.

Although the cinchona is a tree and quinoa a cereal, some Peruvians are unable to tell the two apart
Although the cinchona is a tree and quinoa a cereal, some Peruvians are unable to tell the two apart

According to Jose Luis Marcelo, professor at the National Agrarian University, "six cinchonas that grow only in Peru and containing a high concentration of quinine, are under threat of disappearing."

'Funding is needed'

The National History Museum at the National University of San Marcos says there are only 500-600 of the Cinchona officinalis species, or colorless bark, left in the country.

Specialists have been asking both the central and local governments for help in protecting the , but without success.

Marcelo says the Agrarian University has the teams of specialists necessary to "restore this icon of the national coat of arms, but funding is needed."

A close up of the cinchona leaf from the home of researcher Roque Rodriguez in Trujillo
A close up of the cinchona leaf from the home of researcher Roque Rodriguez in Trujillo

Education may also be needed simply to teach Peruvians the difference between the cinchona and fig tree.

On some flags sold in shops ahead of national holidays, researcher Roque Rodriguez has found a picture of the fig tree rather than a cinchona.

The fact that flag makers can't tell the difference between the two plants "shows the ignorance" of Peruvians when it comes to their national tree, Rodriguez, who is trying to clone the cinchona in order to help reintroduce it throughout the country, told AFP.

Back in 2008, Peru's congress approved a law declaring various wild species of flora as natural heritage but the text described quinoa as Cinchona officinalis.

But quinoa is a cereal, not a tree like cinchona, says Rodriguez.

Roque Rodriguez says that even on official government documents, the national plant can be confused with unrelated species such
Roque Rodriguez says that even on official government documents, the national plant can be confused with unrelated species such as the fig tree

While the current Peruvian government may not value the cinchona, its bark was much sought after in Europe once it was brought to the old continent in 1631 by a Jesuit priest.

There it was used to treat scrapie, a fatal disease affecting sheep and goats, and cinchona species have since been planted outside of South America.

The species was named after the countess of Chinchon, after her life was saved by its bark.

Bolivar and the nascent Peruvian Congress then decided in 1825, soon after independence from Spain, to include the cinchona in the coat of arms as recognition of its medicinal benefits.

Explore further: Disputed total synthesis of quinine by Woodward and Doering confirmed

Related Stories

The bark side of the force

August 7, 2018

What forces enable trees to stand upright? To grow straight, plants need a motor system that controls their posture by generating forces to offset gravity. Scientists have long thought that this motor force was controlled ...

The taste of quinine: It's in your bitter genes

August 2, 2010

Some people find quinine to be bitter while others can drink it like water. Now, scientists from the Monell Center and collaborators report that individual differences in how people experience quinine's bitterness are related ...

Rare 'bamboo rat' photographed at Machu Picchu

August 17, 2018

A rare rodent species known as a "bamboo rat" that lives around the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu in Peru has resurfaced after a decade of absence and been photographed for the first time.

Recommended for you

Evidence of earliest life on Earth disputed

October 17, 2018

When Australian scientists presented evidence in 2016 of life on Earth 3.7 billon years ago—pushing the record back 220 million years—it was a big deal, influencing even the search for life on Mars.

Arctic greening thaws permafrost, boosts runoff

October 17, 2018

A new collaborative study has investigated Arctic shrub-snow interactions to obtain a better understanding of the far north's tundra and vast permafrost system. Incorporating extensive in situ observations, Los Alamos National ...

Arctic ice sets speed limit for major ocean current

October 17, 2018

The Beaufort Gyre is an enormous, 600-mile-wide pool of swirling cold, fresh water in the Arctic Ocean, just north of Alaska and Canada. In the winter, this current is covered by a thick cap of ice. Each summer, as the ice ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.