Molecule flight speed for detecting drugs

October 2, 2018, University of Córdoba
marijuana
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The presence of cannabinoids in textile and pharmacological goods and the need to distinguish them from those found in drugs and psychotropics has led to the development of analytical techniques to differentiate them. A University of Cordoba research group headed by Analytical Chemistry Professor Lourdes Arce, along with institutional collaborators, participated in the development of a new methodology using ion mobility spectrometry. The new method has been shown to be effective and uses a simple way to distinguish between certain cannabinoid types in a short period of time.

The secret of this new methodology, published in the journal Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical, is rooted in focusing attention on the molecule volatility of hemp. It uses a chemical sensor known as , capable of detecting the presence of volatile or semivolatile substances even in very small samples. The sample can be a plant extract (approximately 100 mgs) or a plate with a fingerprint from a hand that has handled plant waste. It is heated to 240 degrees Celsius to extract , which are then separated according to their shape, size and chemical composition. This is used to classify the kinds of molecules. These travel through a tube at different speeds, depending on the characteristics of their molecules. Travel time of the compounds before arriving at the detector is determined and compared to the behavior of chemical patterns of different kinds of cannabinoids and to the concentrations characterized by their different uses.

This research group has designed a methodology to extract compounds from plants and carry out the mathematical treatment of the data that allows for classifying plants in terms of the content in . According to Lourdes Arce, the final aim is that state law enforcement could use this portable detection system for cases when seizing drugs and for road checkpoints, to quickly discern if the variety of cannabis contains or not.

Explore further: Detect the undetectable: Newly developed test allows to screen for the presence of drugs based on drug activity

More information: Contreras, MD; Jurado-Campos, N; Callado, CSC; Arroyo-Manzanares, N; Fernandez, L; Casano, S; Marco, S; Arce, L; Ferreiro-Vera, C. Thermal desorption-ion mobility spectrometry: A rapid sensor for the detection of cannabinoids and discrimination of Cannabis sativa L. chemotypes. Sensors And Actuators B-Chemical DOI: 10.1016/j.snb.2018.07.03

Related Stories

Non-psychotropic cannabinoids show promise for pain relief

September 4, 2017

Some cancers love bone. They thrive in its nutrient-rich environment while gnawing away at the very substrate that sustains them, all the while releasing inflammatory substances that cause pain—pain so severe that opioids ...

Precise analysis of the particulate composition of smog

May 22, 2018

Researchers from several leading Warsaw scientific institutions have collaborated to develop a new, extremely precise method for the chemical analysis of suspended particulate matter comprising smog. The method, easily adaptable ...

What you need to know about CBD oil

July 19, 2018

There's plenty of anecdotal evidence that Cannabidiol (CBD) oil – a concentrated oily extract made from cannabis – can help treat a variety of ailments. It's said to help with everything from epileptic seizures to opioid ...

Rapid detection of toxic compounds

February 21, 2018

NUS chemists have developed highly selective and sensitive sensors based on molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) for the rapid onsite detection of toxic agents.

Recommended for you

Chemists discover unexpected enzyme structure

October 2, 2018

Many microbes have an enzyme that can convert carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide. This reaction is critical for building carbon compounds and generating energy, particularly for bacteria that live in oxygen-free environments.

Single atoms break carbon's strongest bond

October 2, 2018

An international team of scientists including researchers at Yale University and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a new catalyst for breaking carbon-fluorine bonds, one of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.