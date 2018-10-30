Hubble reveals a giant cosmic 'Bat Shadow'

October 31, 2018, ESA/Hubble Information Centre
Hubble reveals a giant cosmic 'bat shadow'
Compass Image of HBC 672. Credit: ESA/Hubble Information Centre

Shadows on Earth can be mysterious and foreboding, but when they occur in space, they can convey information we otherwise could not know. In a stellar nursery called the Serpens Nebula, nearly 1,300 light-years away, a young star's game of shadow play is revealing secrets of its unseen planet-forming disk. The near-infrared vision of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the shadow cast by the fledgling star's brilliant light being blocked by this disk.

Named HBC 672, this Sun-like star is surrounded by a debris ring of dust, rock, and ice—a disk that is too small and too distant to be seen, even by Hubble. But like a little fly that wanders into the beam of a flashlight shining on a wall, its is projected large upon the cloud in which it was born.

In this Hubble image, the feature—nicknamed the "Bat Shadow"—spans approximately 200 times the length of our solar system. It is visible in the upper right portion of the picture.

"This is an analog of what the solar system looked like when it was only 1 or 2 million years old," explained Klaus Pontoppidan, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, Maryland. "For all we know, the solar system once created a shadow like this."

The presence of a shadow means that the disk is being viewed nearly edge-on. This is something that could not otherwise be known because of the disk's great distance from us, which makes it too small to be seen by Hubble.

The disk's shadow is similar to what is produced by a cylindrical lamp shade. Light escapes from the top and bottom of the shade, but along its circumference, dark cones of shadow form. Although the disk that gives rise to the shadow is a common object around young stars, the combination of an edge-on viewing angle and the surrounding nebula is rare.

Credit: ESA/Hubble Information Centre

Scientists can use the shadow to figure out the shape of the disk. For example, they now know that the disk is puffy, which implies that it is full of gas. While most of the shadow is completely opaque, scientists can look for color differences along its edges, where some gets through. They can use the shape and color of the shadow to determine the size and composition of dust grains suspended in the disk.

"These shadows are not easily seen in visible light, but the stellar disks and the shadows they project onto the surrounding nebula can be easily detected in infrared light," said Max Mutchler, a research and instrument scientist at STScI. "This infrared Bat Shadow reveals properties of both the small, dusty disk and the much larger nebula."

The shadow is an example of what the future James Webb Space Telescope will be capable of studying in even greater depth. "Webb's power lies in its ability to see into the dust and gas of these disks to understand the material that comprises these environments that form planets," explained scientist Alexandra Lockwood of STScI.

A similar-looking shadow phenomenon emanates from another young star, at the upper left of the Hubble image. At the lower right, what appears to be a void is likely a part of a foreground cloud. Light from the red, double star inside the "void" is partially blocked by this cloud.

Explore further: Hubble captures 'shadow play' caused by possible planet

Related Stories

Hubble captures 'shadow play' caused by possible planet

January 9, 2017

Eerie mysteries in the universe can be betrayed by simple shadows. The wonder of a solar eclipse is produced by the moon's shadow, and over 1,000 planets around other stars have been cataloged by the shadow they cast when ...

The ghost of Cassiopeia

October 25, 2018

About 550 light-years away in the constellation of Cassiopeia lies IC 63, a stunning and slightly eerie nebula. Also known as the ghost of Cassiopeia, IC 63 is being shaped by radiation from a nearby unpredictably variable ...

Astronomers discover pair of solar systems in the making

July 1, 2009

Two University of Hawai'i at Mānoa astronomers have found a binary star-disk system in which each star is surrounded by the kind of dust disk that is frequently the precursor of a planetary system. Doctoral student Rita ...

'X'-ploring the Eagle Nebula and 'Pillars of Creation'

July 13, 2018

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16, contains the young star cluster NGC 6611. It also the site of the spectacular star-forming region known as the Pillars of Creation, which is located in the southern portion of the ...

Two Hubble views of the same stellar nursery

April 19, 2018

These NASA Hubble Space Telescope images compare two diverse views of the roiling heart of a vast stellar nursery, known as the Lagoon Nebula. The images, one taken in visible and the other in infrared light, celebrate Hubble's ...

Recommended for you

Hubble reveals a giant cosmic 'Bat Shadow'

October 31, 2018

Shadows on Earth can be mysterious and foreboding, but when they occur in space, they can convey information we otherwise could not know. In a stellar nursery called the Serpens Nebula, nearly 1,300 light-years away, a young ...

'Zombie' stars return from the dead

October 31, 2018

Black holes are among the most elusive objects in the universe, but research out of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) suggests the remnant cores of burned-out stars could be the key to making the first observation ...

Sharing life with the planets next door

October 30, 2018

How life could be shared between planets in close proximity to one another has received a greater insight thanks to new analytics based on previously known and new calculations. The findings are allowing researchers to understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.