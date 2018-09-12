Flooding, storm surge can be as destructive as a hurricane's winds

September 13, 2018 by Chrystian Tejedor, Florida International University
Flooding, storm surge can be as destructive as a hurricane’s winds
Flooding was among the major impacts when Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in 2017. Credit: Florida International University

When hurricanes and powerful storms threaten land, people typically focus on wind speed. That could be a mistake.

Damage caused by flooding and storm surge should just as concerning to people in the path of these storms, according to preliminary research conducted by FIU atmospheric sciences student Andrew Pinnock.

Poring over historical records dating as far back as 1900, Pinnock learned that fresh water flooding and storm surge associated with these storms are each about as destructive as wind. Combined, their effect is twice that of wind.

"This definitely surprised us," Pinnock said. "There were some outliers – storms that had lots of like Andrew and Charlie – but the majority of storms produced a lot of flooding, like that people tend not to remember or take heed of."

By studying the damage caused by past storms, Pinnock and other researchers working with Distinguished Research Professor Hugh Willoughby hope to better gauge the threat posed by future storms.

"This year was predicted to be quiet and people always think in a quiet year you can keep your guard down, but here we have Florence, a storm that is high in latitude and it's not supposed to be as strong given where it is right now," Pinnock said. "They said Harvey was supposed to be a once in a lifetime storm and here we are again with another once in a lifetime ."

Explore further: Why was Hurricane Lane so unpredictable?

Related Stories

Why was Hurricane Lane so unpredictable?

August 25, 2018

Hawaii's Big Island is experiencing severe flooding as of Friday morning, leaving many surprised or unprepared, as the path of Hurricane Lane was looking unpredictable earlier in the week. Why can these storms be so hard ...

More category 5 hurricanes forecasted by scientists

July 18, 2018

In the midst of hurricane season, climatologists around the world are monitoring tropical storm formations that have the potential to escalate into deadly hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season included 17 named storms ...

Recommended for you

End of Colombia conflict may bring new threats to ecosystems

September 12, 2018

More than 50 years of internal conflict in Colombia have left behind roughly 8 million victims, including 220,000 dead. Now the country is in the midst of a tenuous ceasefire, thanks to a November 2016 peace treaty between ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.