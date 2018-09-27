Jeff Bezos space project lands big rocket partnership

September 28, 2018

Jeff Bezos backed Blue Origin space exploration project on Thursday landed a major deal to provide engines for a next-generation rocket being built by a major US launch services contractor.

United Launch Alliance said that Blue Origin will provide engines for the booster stage of a next-generation rocket—the Vulcan Centaur—which is on track to take to the sky in the year 2020.

ULA was created as a joint venture by Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

"Vulcan Centaur will revolutionize spaceflight and provide affordable, reliable access to space for our current and future customers," ULA chief executive Tory Bruno said in a release.

"We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Blue Origin and look forward to a successful first flight of our next-generation launch vehicle."

The design of the new rocket is nearing completion, and it will be able to carry payloads into orbit around the Earth, according to Bruno.

"United Launch Alliance is the premier launch service provider for national security missions, and we're thrilled to be part of their team and that mission," said Blue Origin chief executive Bob Smith.

Bezos is behind private operation Blue Origin, into which he usually invests money from selling Amazon shares.

Blue Origin has outlined plans to build a spaceship and lunar lander capable of delivering cargo to the moon, perhaps to support colonies there.

Explore further: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches spacecraft higher than ever

Related Stories

Amazon's chief Jeff Bezos unveils new rocket design

September 12, 2016

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos unveiled plans Monday for a massive rocket called New Glenn designed to launch people to space and propel satellites into orbit, raising the ante in the US commercial space industry.

Blue Origin building orbital launch vehicle facility

June 30, 2016

Blue Origin and its founder Jeff Bezos do a little one-upmanship on the old saying, "go big or go home." With the groundbreaking of their new orbital vehicle manufacturing complex, they are going big AND going home. The new ...

Recommended for you

Making head or tail of a galactic landscape

September 28, 2018

Astronomers have used data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to capture a dramatic image of an enormous tail of hot gas stretching for more than a million light years behind a group of galaxies that is falling into the ...

Extended emission filaments found in the galaxy Markarian 6

September 27, 2018

Russian astronomers have conducted a study of large-scale morphology and kinematics of the ionized gas in the galaxy Markarian 6. The research, in addition to mapping the ionized gas in the stellar disc, has identified a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.