Grizzly's unusually aggressive behavior in Wyoming a puzzle

September 17, 2018 by Mead Gruver

Wildlife officials are puzzled why a grizzly bear that killed a hunting guide and injured his client was behaving so aggressively.

The grizzly attacked the men Friday and charged five Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees Sunday in the wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park.

Two game officers opened fire, killing the bear in an area where Wyoming officials want a judge to allow people to hunt grizzlies.

State game department official Brad Hovinga said Monday that the female bear's later attack made sense because the workers had trapped her cub.

But Hovinga says it's unclear why it attacked earlier. The hunter and guide were cutting up an elk but the bears didn't appear to be after the meat or taken by surprise.

Game officials euthanized the young bear.

Explore further: US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies two more weeks

Related Stories

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies two more weeks

September 13, 2018

A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more weeks the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades, saying he needed more time to consider if federal protections for the animals should be restored.

Wyoming to vote on biggest grizzly hunt in lower 48 states

May 23, 2018

Wyoming could allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in decades when state officials vote Wednesday whether to allow as many as 22 grizzlies to be killed this fall outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Bear researcher in 'dream job' attacked by grizzly

May 22, 2018

A government wildlife worker who recently landed her dream job researching grizzly bears in a Montana mountain range is recovering from a bear attack that left her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

States divvy up Yellowstone-area grizzly hunt

January 4, 2016

Wildlife officials have divvied up how many grizzly bears can be killed by hunters in the Yellowstone region of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho as the states seek control of a species shielded from hunting for the past 40 years, ...

Recommended for you

How dragonfly wings get their patterns

September 17, 2018

Harvard researchers have developed a computational model that can mimic, with only a few, simple parameters, the complex wing patterns of a large group of distantly-related insects, shedding light on how these patterns form.

Newly discovered enzyme is 'firing pin' for plant immunity

September 17, 2018

Just like humans, plants have an immune system that helps them fight off infections. Plant immunity has some important differences: they don't make antibodies and can't fight off the same bug more quickly months or years ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.