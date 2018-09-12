US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies two more weeks

September 13, 2018 by Matthew Brown

A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more weeks the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades, saying he needed more time to consider if federal protections for the animals should be restored.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen left the fate of the bruins in and around Yellowstone National Park in limbo, more than a year after federal officials declared the population had recovered from near extermination.

Up to 23 bears could be killed in the hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho. Christensen already delayed them once, in an order that came two days before grizzly season was set to open Sept. 1.

In extending the delay, the judge said there remained "serious questions" regarding whether the government acted lawfully in lifting protections on an estimated 700 bears in the three-state Yellowstone region. He gave no further indication of his position in the case.

Wildlife advocates and Native American tribes requested the additional two-week delay after suing the government to restore the bears' threatened species status. Attorneys for the federal government and the states of Idaho and Wyoming opposed the delay.

Christensen said it was justified because killing up to 23 bears would cause "irreparable injury" to those who want grizzlies protected.

"That hardship substantially outweighs the hardship to be endured by the defendants ... who must refrain only from hunting grizzly bears for an additional two weeks," Christensen wrote.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden Brian Nesvik said the agency would abide by Christensen's order but was disappointed.

"Wyoming Game and Fish has a strong grizzly bear management program with protections for the bear population as a whole but also allows for a conservative hunting season," Nesvik said in a statement.

Wildlife advocates welcomed the delay. Bethany Cotton with the group WildEarth Guardians characterized the judge's order as "a stay of execution."

Wyoming's hunt has two parts: Outlying areas with a quota of 12 bears, and prime grizzly habitat near Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, where up to 10 bears could be killed.

Hunting in the prime habitat would be stopped if a single female bear were killed. No hunting is allowed in the two parks.

Idaho's hunting quota is one bear.

The Yellowstone grizzly population has increased from an estimated 136 bears when they were granted protections in 1975.

Bears now come into frequent conflicts with humans, through attacks on domestic livestock and people who encounter bears unexpectedly in the forest.

The Yellowstone region bears also range across a large portion of Montana, where officials decided against a hunt this year in part to demonstrate their commitment to conserving grizzlies.

Montana was the last state in the Lower 48 to allow grizzly , in 1991, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Grizzly elsewhere in the Lower 48 remain protected as a threatened species. They are hunted in Alaska.

Explore further: US judge blocks grizzly bear hunt near Yellowstone Park

Related Stories

Wyoming to vote on biggest grizzly hunt in lower 48 states

May 23, 2018

Wyoming could allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in decades when state officials vote Wednesday whether to allow as many as 22 grizzlies to be killed this fall outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

US considers ending protections for northwest Montana bears

September 29, 2017

On the heels of lifting protections for Yellowstone-area grizzly bears the U.S. government plans to consider the same action for bruins in northwestern Montana, home to the largest group of grizzlies in the Lower 48.

Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list

July 31, 2017

The U.S. government lifted protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region on Monday, though it will be up to the courts to decide whether the revered and fearsome icon of the West stays off the threatened species ...

States divvy up Yellowstone-area grizzly hunt

January 4, 2016

Wildlife officials have divvied up how many grizzly bears can be killed by hunters in the Yellowstone region of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho as the states seek control of a species shielded from hunting for the past 40 years, ...

Recommended for you

Creating a continental bird migration forecast

September 13, 2018

September is the peak of autumn bird migration, and billions of birds are winging their way south in dramatic pulses. A new study published in the journal Science reports that scientists can now reliably predict these waves ...

Scientists look to map the genes of thousands of animals

September 13, 2018

A group of scientists unveiled the first results Thursday of an ambitious effort to map the genes of tens of thousands of animal species, a project they said could help save animals from extinction down the line.

Bull ant venom could put the bite on pain

September 13, 2018

Venom from the giant red bull ant is helping University of Queensland scientists understand the evolution of animal toxins in work that could lead to better treatments for pain.

A way to detect likelihood of off-target cuts in CRISPR-Cas9

September 13, 2018

An international team of researchers has developed a way to detect the likelihood of making off-target cuts when using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.