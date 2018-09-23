Judge restores protections for grizzly bears, blocking hunts

September 24, 2018 by Matthew Brown

A U.S. judge has restored federal protections to grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains and blocked the first hunts planned for the animals in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's order Monday came after he had twice delayed hunts in Wyoming and Idaho just as they were set to begin.

Federal officials say the hunts would have been the first in the Lower 48 states since 1991.

The ruling marks a victory for wildlife advocates and Native American tribes that sued when the Interior Department last year revoked for more than 700 grizzly bears living in and around Yellowstone National Park.

Wildlife advocates say the animals face continued threats from climate change and loss of habitat.

Explore further: US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies two more weeks

Related Stories

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies two more weeks

September 13, 2018

A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more weeks the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades, saying he needed more time to consider if federal protections for the animals should be restored.

US considers ending protections for northwest Montana bears

September 29, 2017

On the heels of lifting protections for Yellowstone-area grizzly bears the U.S. government plans to consider the same action for bruins in northwestern Montana, home to the largest group of grizzlies in the Lower 48.

Yellowstone grizzlies removed from threatened species list

July 31, 2017

The U.S. government lifted protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region on Monday, though it will be up to the courts to decide whether the revered and fearsome icon of the West stays off the threatened species ...

Tribes want protections to remain for sacred grizzly bears

November 13, 2015

American Indians across the Western U.S. are challenging moves by federal wildlife officials to lift protections for grizzly bears that roam a vast wilderness centered on Yellowstone National Park, citing worries over potential ...

Judge: Bears near US-Canada border merit endangered status

August 23, 2017

Animals and plants can be considered endangered even if they are not on the brink of extinction, a judge ruled in overturning the U.S. government's re-classification of a small population of grizzly bears living in the forests ...

Recommended for you

Some female termites can reproduce without males

September 24, 2018

Populations of the termite species Glyptotermes nakajimai can form successful, reproducing colonies in absence of males, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Biology.

Photosynthesis discovery could help next-gen biotechnologies

September 24, 2018

Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) and the University of Münster (WWU) have purified and visualized the 'Cyclic Electron Flow' (CEF) supercomplex, a critical part of the photosynthetic machinery in all plants, ...

How fruits got their eye-catching colors

September 24, 2018

Red plums. Green melons. Purple figs. Ripe fruits come in an array of greens, yellows, oranges, browns, reds and purples. Scientists say they have new evidence that plants owe their rainbow of fruit colors to the different ...

Custom circuits for living cells

September 24, 2018

A team of Caltech researchers has developed a biological toolkit of proteins that can be assembled together in different ways, like Legos, to program new behaviors in cells. As a proof-of-concept, they designed and constructed ...

Birds' voiceboxes are odd ducks

September 24, 2018

Birds sing from the heart. While other four-limbed animals like mammals and reptiles make sounds with voiceboxes in their throats, birds' chirps originate in a unique vocal organ called the syrinx, located in their chests. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.