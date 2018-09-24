EU urges member states to toughen swine fever controls

September 25, 2018
Europe's top agriculture official urged EU member states to take tougher measures to contain the spread of African swine fever a
Europe's top agriculture official urged EU member states to take tougher measures to contain the spread of African swine fever after the latest outbreak in Belgium.

Europe's top agriculture official on Tuesday urged EU member states to prepare tougher measures to contain the spread of African swine fever after the latest outbreak in Belgium.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan welcomed Belgium's decision to quarantine a region where wild have died of the —and to preemptively slaughter up to 4,000 domestic pigs.

But, speaking to reporters after a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Austria, Hogan recalled that the outbreak had begun in eastern Europe and that nine member have been hit so far.

"We're not succeeding as well as we should, or could, at the moment. We need everybody's cooperation in the member states," he said.

"We need to take a very serious look now at the spread of this disease and to take it more seriously perhaps in some member states than we have been in relation to bio-security measures.

"We stand ready to help all member states who wish to seek advice, who wish to seek support in a co-financing way in order to stem this disease because it is a threat to the farmers' livelihood but also a threat to the pig meat trade of Europe."

Hogan did not single out any member state for criticism, but noted that the outbreak had begun in the Baltic states and spread to Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic before somehow leaping to Belgium.

To head-off the spread of the virus, which was detected on its soil on September 13, Belgian authorities have ordered a preventive pig slaughter in part of the south of the country.

Farmers will be compensated, partly by Belgium and partly by Europe, but the disease could threaten an industry that supports 15,000 jobs.

African swine fever virus (ASFV), which is endemic in parts of Africa and Asia, is not dangerous to humans but is fatal to and wild boar.

Thus far, nine Belgian boar have been found dead from the virus, in the south of the country.

A 630-square-kilometre (240-square-mile) exclusion zone has been set up, but some farmers are pushing for tougher measures such as a boar cull.

Ten countries outside the union have already banned imports of Belgian pork, but the EU internal market is much more important to the industry.

Explore further: EU backs Belgium's pre-emptive swine fever slaughter

Related Stories

China culls 38,000 pigs as swine fever spreads

September 2, 2018

More than 38,000 pigs have been culled across China, state media said Sunday, as the world's largest pork producer scrambles to contain an outbreak of African swine fever.

China's swine fever outbreak may spread in Asia: FAO

August 28, 2018

An outbreak of African swine fever in China may spread to other parts of Asia, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned Tuesday, as the world's largest pork producer scrambled to contain the disease.

Recommended for you

The grim, final days of a mother octopus

September 25, 2018

Octopuses are the undisputed darlings of the science internet, and for good reason. They're incredibly intelligent problem-solvers and devious escape artists with large, complex nervous systems. They have near-magical abilities ...

Climate change not main driver of amphibian decline

September 25, 2018

While a warming climate in recent decades may be a factor in the waning of some local populations of frogs, toads, newts and salamanders, it cannot explain the overall steep decline of amphibians, according to researchers.

Built-in sound amplifier helps male mosquitoes find females

September 25, 2018

The ears of male mosquitoes amplify the sound of an approaching female using a self-generated phantom tone that mimics the female's wingbeats, which increases the ear's acoustic input by a factor of up to 45,000, finds a ...

Team discovers new species of dazzling, neon-colored fish

September 25, 2018

On a recent expedition to the remote Brazilian archipelago of St. Paul's Rocks, a new species of reef fish—striped a vivid pink and yellow—enchanted its diving discoverers from the California Academy of Sciences. First ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.