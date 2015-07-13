EU wants to force internet firms to remove terror content

September 5, 2018
social media
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova says the European Commission is set to unveil new rules that could force internet companies to take down suspected terror content.

Jourova told reporters Wednesday that "we should have that all the platforms and all the IT providers will delete terrorist content."

She says that a nonbinding European code of conduct on deleting online has been working well but that terror content poses a "too serious threat and risk" for removal to be voluntary.

Jourova said: "We simply cannot rely anymore on the voluntary action of IT providers." She provided no details about possible penalties.

She said the Commission would unveil the plans later this month.

Explore further: Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech

Related Stories

Recommended for you

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.