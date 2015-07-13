Congressmen question Google over kids' privacy on YouTube
September 21, 2018
Two members of Congress are calling on Google to address concerns that YouTube might violate children's privacy.
Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican, sent a letter this week to Google CEO Sundar Pichai asking for more details about how the service collects data.
Their letter comes months after privacy advocates filed a complaint about YouTube with the Federal Trade Commission. The complaint alleges that YouTube violates the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, known as COPPA, which bans kid-oriented websites from collecting personal information from children under 13 without their parents' express consent. The FTC hasn't said if an investigation has been opened.
Google says YouTube isn't for children under 13, which is why it created a separate app for them, YouTube Kids.
A privacy group said in a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission on Friday that Google has violated the terms of a 2011 settlement because of practices exposed in an Associated Press report this week.
Thousands of family-friendly apps from the Google Play Store are potentially violating federal law, according to a new large-scale study from North American and European universities and organizations.
Combining multiple poor quality CCTV images into a single, computer-enhanced composite could improve the accuracy of facial recognition systems used to identify criminal suspects, new research suggests.
An international team of researchers affiliated with UNIST has presented an innovative wearable technology that turns the user's skin into a loudspeaker. This breakthrough was led by Professor Hyunhyub Ko in the School of ...
New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.