Apple sets recall of some defective iPhone 8 devices, but there could be a catch

If you have an iPhone 8, and have been having problems with your phone, you might be able to get it replaced for free by Apple.

But Apple isn't making it easy to do so.

Apple has issued a recall of what it says is a "very small percentage" of iPhone 8 devices due to defects in the phones' logic boards that could cause the phones to unexpectedly restart, have frozen screens, or not turn on at all. Apple said it will repair the phones for free.

Apple didn't say how many phones were affected by the defective logic boards. The phones in question were sold in the United States, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, Australia and New Zealand. Apple offered a tool on its website for users to put in their iPhone's serial numbers to check whether their devices are eligible to be repaired under the recall program.

However, Apple also said that depending on the state of the iPhone, you might have to fork out some dough before the company will fix the problematic logic board.

Apple said if the iPhone 8 has any "damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen," that problem will need to be fixed before it will service the phone. And Apple said it won't be paying for those additional repairs.

Explore further: Apple is giving $50 refunds if you paid to replace your iPhone battery last year