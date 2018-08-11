Live salmon released for ailing orca but she doesn't eat

Live chinook salmon aboard the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian are released into waters off San Juan Island, Wash, as a young female orca called J50 was not in the area on Friday Aug. 10, 2018. Experts have done a practice run to work out feeding live fish to the whale off Washington state so they're ready when they get a chance to save the ailing orca. The young female killer whale was too far north in Canadian waters for teams in boats carrying salmon to try to feed the emaciated animal Friday. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool) Whale researchers working to save an ailing killer whale have released live salmon into waters in front of the free-swimming orca.

But they didn't see the critically endangered whale called J50 take any of the eight salmon dropped from a boat Sunday.

The feeding operation is part of an extraordinary response effort to save the malnourished orca. A veterinarian also injected J50 with medication using a dart Thursday.

Researchers want to see whether they can dose a live salmon with medication and feed it to the whale. But they first need to test whether it will take the fish.

NOAA Fisheries biologist Brad Hanson told reporters Monday that they will wait for the pod of orcas to return to the inland waters of Washington state to evaluate the next step.

Aboard a Lummi Nation police boat, tribal members, NOAA and others use a dip net to lift a chinook salmon from a fish tote to release through the green tube as a test into waters off San Juan Island, Wash., as viewed from aboard the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. With the whale far away and a bin full of salmon pulled that morning from a state hatchery, crews did a practice run to work out the logistics of feeding live fish to a whale while staying ahead of it in a boat. The young female killer whale was too far north in Canadian waters for teams in boats carrying salmon to try to feed the emaciated animal Friday. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

Live chinook salmon aboard the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian are released into waters off San Juan Island, Wash., as a young female orca called J50 was not in the area on Friday Aug. 10, 2018. These salmon are backups for the ones on the Lummi police boat. Experts have done a practice run to work out feeding live fish to the whale off Washington state so they're ready when they get a chance to save the ailing orca. The young female killer whale was too far north in Canadian waters for teams in boats carrying salmon to try to feed the emaciated animal Friday. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

Explore further: Teams pack boats with fish to prepare to feed ailing orca