New endangered Puget Sound orca dies soon after birth

July 25, 2018 by Phuong Le

A new orca has died soon after being born to the endangered killer whales that frequent the inland waters of Washington state.

Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive in waters off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia.

Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water.

The fish-eating southern resident have struggled for years with a lack of food, pollution and disturbances from boat traffic. There are just 75 of the orcas, a 30-year low.

Balcomb says the calf was the first orca seen in three years. Female orcas have been having pregnancy problems linked to nutritional stress.

