Rubbish-collecting crows a star attraction at French theme park

August 16, 2018
Crow that in the bin: a specially trained rook picks up rubbish at a French theme park
Crow that in the bin: a specially trained rook picks up rubbish at a French theme park

Visitors to a theme park in western France this week have a new attraction to enjoy: six crows that have been specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish.

The have been in action since Monday at the Puy du Fou , picking up litter on the site that features shows and rides themed around different periods of history.

The black rooks, a member of the family, were chosen for their intelligence and have been trained to take small items of litter to a special wooden box in exchange for a tasty nugget of bird food for each deposit.

There have been some instances of cheating, however, with some of the crows attempting to steal rubbish from others to win the rewards.

"It's ecological, it's practical and it's fun to see," Swiss tourist Dorothee Haefliger told AFP.

The managers of the park say the experiment is designed to make visitors more aware about litter.

"We can see here on the car park and the crows are picking it up," Christophe Gaborit, who is in charge of falconry at the park, told AFP.

He stood holding the wooden box and dispensing the bird food for each piece of collected rubbish.

"That's not normal. It's up to us, humans, to take care of it. That's the ultimate message," he added.

The intelligent birds have been trained to take small items of litter to a special wooden box in exchange for a tasty nugget of
The intelligent birds have been trained to take small items of litter to a special wooden box in exchange for a tasty nugget of bird food

He said that he had always loved rooks, adding that they are under-appreciated birds.

"People see it differently, so that makes me happy," he said. "We've changed its image and that's really interesting."

Explore further: 'Intelligent' crows to pick up litter at French theme park

Related Stories

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory: study

June 28, 2018

New Caledonian crows use mental pictures to twist twigs into hooks and make other tools, according to a provocative study that suggests the notoriously clever birds pass on successful designs to future generations, a hallmark ...

Crows are capable of distinguishing symbols, study finds

October 10, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A new study published in Animal Behavior shows that crows are capable of recognizing symbols designed to represent different quantities and is one of many different studies currently looking at the behavior ...

Crows found able to distinguish between human voices

May 16, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Researchers at the University of Vienna have discovered that carrion crows are able to distinguish between familiar and unknown human voices. They also found, as they write in their paper published in the journal ...

Slovak 'Wastebusters' on anti-litter crusade

January 6, 2017

Slovak financial analyst Rastislav Krul and his wife once waited out an hour-long traffic jam by picking up several bags worth of rubbish around a rest area off the motorway.

Recommended for you

'Traffic wardens' of cells can be counterproductive

August 16, 2018

A research team led by Raquel Oliveira (IGC) and Rui Gonçalo Martinho (CBMR/ UAlg), found that a mechanism of cell division control can be associated with an increase of errors in chromosome distribution. This process can ...

Old species learn new tricks... very slowly

August 15, 2018

A quick look at the fossil record shows that no species lasts forever. On average, most species exist for around a million years, although some species persist for much longer. A new study published in Scientific Reports ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.