LinkedIn says it's working to combat Chinese spy accounts

August 31, 2018 by The Associated Press

LinkedIn says it's working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting users of the online career network.

The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it's partnering with U.S. after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.

Reuters reported Friday that William Evanina, who directs the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, says the U.S. government informed LinkedIn about China's "super aggressive" efforts to contact members on the site, apparently for the purpose of spy recruitment.

LinkedIn said earlier in August it found accounts were being misused to connect with LinkedIn members who work at political organizations. The company then said in a blog post Tuesday it has reason to believe "nation-state actors" were creating fake accounts.

China's foreign ministry told Reuters it disputes Evanina's allegations.

Explore further: Career-focused LinkedIn tops 200 mn members

Related Stories

LinkedIn to launch site in Chinese

February 25, 2014

(AP)—LinkedIn is launching a Chinese-language site for the most populous Internet market and says it will comply with the communist government's censorship rules.

LinkedIn membership hits 300 million

April 18, 2014

The career-focused social network LinkedIn announced Friday it has 300 million members, with more than half the total outside the United States.

LinkedIn membership reaches half a billion

April 24, 2017

The professional social network LinkedIn said Monday its membership had swelled to 500 million, as its user base showed steady growth following its acquisition last year by Microsoft.

LinkedIn asks to disclose US security orders

September 18, 2013

LinkedIn has asked a secret court to allow it to disclose the number of U.S. national security orders the company has received under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Recommended for you

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.