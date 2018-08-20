Image: Planet of clouds

From the vantage point of space, astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency reminds us of the the beauty and wonder of our planet.
Gerst is a geophysicist, volcanologist and currently one of six humans aboard the International Space Station.
