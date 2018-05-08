Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

July 21, 2018
Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space
In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 file photo, German astronaut Alexander Gerst, crew member of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, waves as he boards prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Video posted Saturday, July 21, by the European Space Agency shows German astronaut Alexander Gerst 'dropping in' for a live performance with German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk from the International Space Station. Gerst played a duet of Kraftwerk's 1978 song "Spacelab" with the band Friday night to cheers from the audience. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, file)

Kraftwerk fans are used to hearing otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart.

Video posted Saturday by the European Space Agency shows German astronaut Alexander Gerst "dropping in" for a live performance from the International Space Station.

Using a tablet computer with a virtual synthesizer, Gerst played a duet of Kraftwerk's 1978 song "Spacelab" with the band Friday night to cheers from the audience.

He's not the first musician. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield recorded a cover of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" and played a duet with the Barenaked Ladies while 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the Earth in 2013.

American astronaut Ron McNair planned to play saxophone from orbit with Jean Michel Jarre in 1986 but died in the Challenger tragedy.

Explore further: Video: Horizons mission

Related Stories

Video: Horizons mission

May 8, 2018

"Horizons" is the name of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst's second mission to the International Space Station.

Image: A closer view of the moon

July 10, 2018

Posted to Twitter by @Astro_Alex, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, this image shows our planet's Moon as seen from the International Space Station. As he said in the tweet, "By orbiting the Earth almost 16 ...

Recommended for you

Did a rogue star change the makeup of our solar system?

July 20, 2018

A team of researchers from the Max-Planck Institute and Queen's University has used new information to test a theory that suggests a rogue star passed close enough to our solar system millions of years ago to change its configuration. ...

Where to search for signs of life on Titan

July 20, 2018

New findings, published in the journal Astrobiology, suggest that large craters are the prime locations in which to find the building blocks of life on Saturn's largest moon, Titan.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.