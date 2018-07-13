Fire shuts highway between France and Spain

A fire in northeastern Spain on the French border forced authorities to shut a highway linking the two countries for several hours on Saturday at the height of a heatwave, firefighters said.
"We're working together with French firefighters on a fire at la Jonquera," they said on Twitter.
The firefighters in Catalonia said they were aided by six water-dropping planes and helicopters.
They added the blaze, which began around 5:30 pm (1530 GMT) according to French authorities, was quickly brought under control and by the evening, the highway was open again.
The fire comes as France experiences the summer's busiest day on the roads, as July holiday-makers return home and those who vacation in August depart.
