Man charged with hacking network of hospital convicted

August 1, 2018

A Massachusetts man has been convicted by a federal jury for attacking the computer network of a world-renowned hospital.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Martin Gottesfeld was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston on two counts related to attempting to damage and damaging protected computers.

Gottesfeld has acknowledged he launched a computer network attack against Boston Children's Hospital and Wayside Youth & Family Support Network in 2014.

The attack on the Children's Hospital flooded 65,000 IP addresses with , and disrupted the facility's network for at least two weeks. Prosecutors say this cost the about $600,000.

He has previously said he did this to protest the treatment of a Connecticut teenager who was at the center of a custody fight between Massachusetts and her parents.

Gottesfeld will be sentenced in November.

Explore further: Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

Related Stories

Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

August 1, 2018

A Massachusetts college student who was named his high school's valedictorian for his savvy tech skills hacked into unsuspecting investors' personal cellphones, email and social media accounts to steal at least $2 million ...

Journalist sentenced to 2 years in LA Times hacking case

April 13, 2016

A well-known social media journalist was sentenced to two years in federal prison Wednesday after he was convicted of conspiring with the hacking group Anonymous to break into the Los Angeles Times' website and alter a story.

US charges Iranian over 'Game of Thrones' HBO hack

November 21, 2017

The United States on Tuesday charged an Iranian computer whiz with hacking into HBO, stealing scripts and plot summaries for "Games of Thrones," and trying to extort $6 million in Bitcoin out of the network.

Recommended for you

New video game teaches teens about electricity

July 24, 2018

A new video game, designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, gives teenagers an understanding of electricity by solving a series of puzzles in a bid to encourage more of them to study engineering at university.

Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone

July 22, 2018

Burberry, which has been in the crosshairs for burning tens of millions of dollars of its products, is far from the only firm to destroy unsold goods to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.