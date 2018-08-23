Functioning Apple computer built in 1970s up for auction

August 25, 2018
Functioning Apple computer built in 1970s up for auction
This August 2018 photo provided by RR Auctions shows a vintage Apple Computer. This Apple-1, which will be auctioned in September 2018, is one of about 60 remaining models of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auctions via AP)

A piece of computer history that helped launch a trillion dollar company is hitting the auction block.

A fully functioning Apple-1 being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction in September is one of only 60 or so remaining of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977.

It was restored to its original, operational state by Apple expert Corey Cohen. The system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a test. It even includes the original keyboard from the 1970s.

It shows the humble beginnings of Cupertino, California-based Apple, which recently became the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The Apple 1 originally sold for about $666. It could get $300,000 or more at auction.

Functioning Apple computer built in 1970s up for auction
This August 2018 photo provided by RR Auctions shows a close up of the circuit board from a vintage Apple Computer. This Apple-1, which will be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction in September, is one of about 60 remaining models of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auctions via AP)

Explore further: First Apple computer sells at auction for $387,750

Related Stories

Apple sold by Jobs fetches $365,000 at auction

December 11, 2014

A 1976 Apple computer sold by Steve Jobs from his parents' garage fetched $365,000 at auction in New York on Thursday, falling short of its pre-sale estimate in a competitive computer relic market.

First Apple computer heads to Sotheby's auction

June 9, 2012

There's no screen, it was built in 1976, and the clunky design does not exactly recall today's iPads, but the first Apple computer is expected to fetch up to $180,000 in New York.

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

NoStrings
not rated yet 22 minutes ago
You mean designed and built by Steve Wozniak and sold by Steve Jobs? Crapple III was designed by Steve Jobs.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.