Fresh 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok: USGS

August 19, 2018
An earthquake in early August 2018 on the Indonesian island of Lombok damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses
An earthquake in early August 2018 on the Indonesian island of Lombok damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses on the island and displaced more than 350,000

A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok Sunday, two weeks after a quake killed more than 480 people on the island and hours after another tremor triggered landslides, damaged buildings and sent people fleeing.

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) and about five kilometres south of Belanting town in East Lombok, according to the US Geological Survey. No has been issued.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which struck in the same district as the tremor earlier Sunday.

But a sleeping local resident said the powerful tremor jolted him awake.

"The earthquake was incredibly strong. Everything was shaking," Agus Salim told AFP.

"We were all sleeping in an evacuation tent. I had just fallen asleep when suddenly it started to shake... Everyone ran into the street screaming and crying."

The area was hit by a , he added.

The quake two weeks ago on Lombok also damaged tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses on the island and displaced more than 350,000.

Explore further: Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead

Related Stories

Strong quake rocks Jakarta, 6.0 magnitude: USGS

January 23, 2018

Indonesia's capital Jakarta was rocked Tuesday by a strong earthquake which forced some buildings to be evacuated, but there was no immediate tsunami threat or reported injuries, a government agency said.

Strong quake hits east Indonesia; no tsunami threat

December 21, 2014

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Sunday evening, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and authorities said there was no threat of a tsunami.

Recommended for you

Amazon River pirating water from neighboring Rio Orinoco

August 16, 2018

The Amazon River is slowly stealing a 40,000-square-kilometer (25,000-square-mile) drainage basin from the upper Orinoco River, according to new research suggesting this may not be the first time the world's largest river ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.