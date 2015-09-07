A possible evolutionary tie to domestic violence

August 7, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
violence
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers with members from institutions in France and the U.S. has found a case of people engaging in a behavior that seems to support the notion of evolution favoring domestic violence. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the researchers describe findings from their study of a group in the Amazon in which women who are abused tend to have more offspring.

Scientists who study have sought to explain the reasons behind to help put a stop to it—but thus far, such efforts have not appeared to have had much of an impact. Domestic violence is rampant throughout the world, causing pain, anguish and sometimes death to the victims. The majority of cases involve a male or multiple males carrying out against and/or children. To learn more about the nature of such behavior, the researchers traveled to Bolivia, where a group of people called the Tsimane live. Prior research has shown that they are not a particularly violent group, but as in virtually every other cluster of people on Earth, many of the men abuse the women that live with them.

The researchers found that approximately 85 percent of the women across five villages reported being victims of violent abuse. They also found that the women who were abused tended to have more children than did women who were not abused—a finding that suggests evolution might be favoring such behavior. They found, too, that the were more likely to give birth in the year following their abuse.

In speaking with the Tsimane people, the researchers learned that the male members of the group generally wanted to have more children than the women. They found also that sometimes, instances of domestic violence came in the form of rape, as the men chose to exert their will over their weaker mates.

The acknowledge that their study was limited—only 105 women were interviewed. They note also that the accounts given by the women were from events that occurred in the past, which prior research has shown can be unreliable. They suggest more work needs to be done to find out if evolution truly is favoring domestic violence, and if it is, if there might be a way to change it.

More information: Jonathan Stieglitz et al. Marital violence and fertility in a relatively egalitarian high-fertility population, Nature Human Behaviour (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-018-0391-7

Abstract
Ultimate and proximate explanations of men's physical intimate partner violence (IPV) against women have been proposed. An ultimate explanation posits that IPV is used to achieve a selfish fitness-relevant outcome, and predicts that IPV is associated with greater marital fertility. Proximate IPV explanations contain either complementary strategic components (for example, men's desire for partner control), non-strategic components (for example, men's self-regulatory failure), or both strategic and non-strategic components involving social learning. Consistent with an expectation from an ultimate IPV explanation, we find that IPV predicts greater marital fertility among Tsimané forager-horticulturalists of Bolivia (n = 133 marriages, 105 women). This result is robust to using between- versus within-subject comparisons, and considering secular changes, reverse causality, recall bias and other factors (for example, women's preference for high-status men who may be more aggressive than lower-status men). Consistent with a complementary expectation from a strategic proximate IPV explanation, greater IPV rate is associated with men's attitudes favouring intersexual control. Neither men's propensity for intrasexual physical aggression, nor men's or women's childhood exposure to family violence predict IPV rate. Our results suggest a psychological and behavioural mechanism through which men exert direct influence over marital fertility, which may manifest when spouses differ in preferred family sizes.

