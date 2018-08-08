The cautionary tail of Comet Swift–Tuttle

August 10, 2018, European Space Agency
The cautionary tail of Comet Swift–Tuttle
Comet Swift–Tuttle. Credit: E. E. Barnard/Internet Archive

Comet Swift–Tuttle, formally 109P/Swift–Tuttle, is an enormous, icy comet on a 133 year orbit around the Sun, and the reason for the spectacular annual Perseids meteor showers on Earth.

This image shows the comet photographed on 4 April 1892 (top) and 6 April 1892 (bottom) by Professor EE Barnard, taken from Plate III in A Popular History of Astronomy in the nineteenth century by Agnes M Clerke (third edition), courtesy of Internet Archive.

Once a year, Earth passes through a section of Swift–Tuttle's cometary tail—a cloud of particles ejected from the comet, most of which have been in this formation for a thousand years. As these tiny particles enter Earth's atmosphere at extremely fast speeds, they burn up, resulting in the wonderful show that is a .

Every year from the middle of July to late August, observers are treated to the spectacle of glowing cosmic debris, streaming across the night's skies. This year the shower will peak from the evening of Sunday 12 August to the early hours of Monday 13 August. The Moon will be a new crescent , fortunately setting before the show really gets underway and so leaving the skies dark for what is set to be the best shower of 2018.

Discovered in 1862, the 'near-Earth comet' Swift–Tuttle has a nucleus 26 km in diameter—that's two-and-a-half times the size of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, and it is travelling four times as fast.

As the largest Solar System object (bar the Moon) to repeatedly pass close to Earth, comet Swift-Tuttle's movements have been meticulously studied by scientists around the globe. It's most recent 'perihelion'—the point in its orbit in which it comes closest to the Sun—was in 1992, and the next won't be until 12 July 2126.

Fortunately all of comet Swift–Tuttle's orbits for the next 2000 years have been intricately calculated, when Earth is 100% safe – passing for example 22.9 million km from Earth in 2126 and 22 million km in 2261.

A close encounter is expected around 15 September 4479, when Swift-Tuttle is expected to pass within 1.6 million km of Earth—more than 90 times closer than the Sun, or, only about four times the distance of the Moon.

So, for the foreseeable future we will continue to enjoy the beautiful show put on every year by the remnants of this Sun-grazer's historic journeys to the centre of our Solar System. These stunning events also serve as a reminder that our planet has been visited before by huge cosmic space-rocks, and has the potential to be once again.

Explore further: 'Great show' predicted for Perseid meteor peak on August 12–13

Related Stories

Perseid fireballs

July 30, 2013

In astronomy, there's nothing quite like a bright meteor streaking across the glittering canopy of a moonless night sky. The unexpected flash of light adds a dash of magic to an ordinary walk under the stars.

Annual Perseid meteor shower promises a fine display

July 29, 2015

The annual Perseid meteor shower is one of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the year. It peaks every year around the 12th/13th August, and under ideal conditions produces a maximum frequency of meteors, or zenith ...

Outburst of shooting stars up to 200 mph - meteors per hour

August 10, 2016

The heavens will be bursting with shooting stars this week.bThursday night into early Friday, the annual Perseid (PUR'-see-ihd) meteor shower is expected to peak with double the normal number of meteors. Scientists call this ...

'Spectacular' meteor showers to light up the sky

August 8, 2015

The Perseid meteor shower—an annual display of natural fireworks—should be particularly spectacular this year, with extra-dark skies expected to create optimal stargazing conditions, astronomers said Friday.

Recommended for you

Pairs of small colliding galaxies may seed future stars

August 9, 2018

A pair of dwarf galaxies closely circling the Milky Way, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, were in the throes of merging into one when they fell into our galaxy. The duo is thought to hold enough gas to replenish half ...

Impact of a stellar intruder on our solar system

August 9, 2018

The solar system was formed from a protoplanetary disk consisting of gas and dust. Since the cumulative mass of all objects beyond Neptune is much smaller than expected and the bodies there mostly have inclined, eccentric ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.