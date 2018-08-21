Archaeologists dig Native American fort found in Connecticut

August 28, 2018 by Dave Collins

Archaeologists are marveling at the site of a 1600s Native American fort in Connecticut that was uncovered as part of a rail bridge replacement project.

About 20 of them gathered for a tour of the site in Norwalk on Tuesday. They say it's one of the most important finds in the Northeast in terms of Native American history.

An archaeological firm is removing artifacts for further study as part of the state's replacement of the 122-year-old Walk Bridge. Experts believe the Norwalk Indians used the fort in the mid-1600s to trade goods with the Dutch.

Among the items found were glass and copper beads, iron trade tools, and stone arrow points. Experts say Native Americans were active at the site for millennia, as some artifacts date back 3,000 years.

Explore further: Archaeologists, tribe clash over Native remains

Related Stories

Archaeologists, tribe clash over Native remains

April 23, 2014

Archaeologists and Native Americans are clashing over Indian remains and artifacts that were excavated during a construction project in the San Francisco Bay Area, but then reburied at an undisclosed location.

Dig turns up ancient artifacts at upstate NY site

October 31, 2013

New York archaeologists say they've uncovered 10,000-year-old American Indian artifacts at the site of an improvement project at a popular state-owned beach in the southern Adirondacks.

Team tracks infamous conquistador through southeast

November 5, 2009

Archaeologists at Atlanta's Fernbank Museum of Natural History have discovered unprecedented evidence that helps map Hernando de Soto's journey through the Southeast in 1540. No evidence of De Soto's path between Tallahassee ...

Recommended for you

Three previously unknown ancient primates identified

August 28, 2018

Biological anthropologists from The University of Texas at Austin have described three new species of fossil primates that were previously unknown to science. All of the new primates were residents of San Diego County at ...

How will humans adapt to climate change? Ask a Viking

August 28, 2018

Popular culture portrays Vikings as violent marauders who raided the coasts of Europe with impunity, but new research indicates the Vikings were vulnerable to at least one threat: a changing climate.

New study reveals why women take sexy selfies

August 27, 2018

A new UNSW study has revealed the science behind sexy selfies, showing that women tend to sexualise themselves in environments with greater economic inequality, rather than where they might be oppressed because of their gender.

Testing the reproducibility of social science research

August 27, 2018

Today, in Nature Human Behavior, a collaborative team of five laboratories published the results of 21 high-powered replications of social science experiments originally published in Science and Nature, two of the most prestigious ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.