Archaeologists dig Native American fort found in Connecticut

Archaeologists are marveling at the site of a 1600s Native American fort in Connecticut that was uncovered as part of a rail bridge replacement project.

About 20 of them gathered for a tour of the site in Norwalk on Tuesday. They say it's one of the most important finds in the Northeast in terms of Native American history.

An archaeological firm is removing artifacts for further study as part of the state's replacement of the 122-year-old Walk Bridge. Experts believe the Norwalk Indians used the fort in the mid-1600s to trade goods with the Dutch.

Among the items found were glass and copper beads, iron trade tools, and stone arrow points. Experts say Native Americans were active at the site for millennia, as some artifacts date back 3,000 years.

