Developer halts plans after likely Civil War graves found

January 13, 2018 by Jonathan Mattise

Developers say they're halting plans for a project in Tennessee after archaeologists discovered what they believe are graves on a site near a Civil War fort built by slaves.

Cloud Hill Partnership said Friday its proposal for a commercial and near Fort Negley in Nashville isn't viable anymore in part because of the results of the city-ordered archaeological study.

Mayor Megan Barry supported the development. She says plans should be reassessed to better honor those forced to build the .

The site includes an unused baseball stadium. The study recommends protecting and reintegrating parts of the site into Fort Negley Park.

After Union forces occupied Nashville in 1862, more than 2,700 African-Americans helped build Fort Negley. About 600 to 800 died.

