1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space

August 7, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space
This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with her six crewmates. (NASA via AP)

The first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally was released from space Tuesday, 32 years after she died aboard Challenger.

NASA and the Challenger Center for Space Science Education posted a video of astronaut-educator Ricky Arnold performing one of McAuliffe's experiments aboard the International Space Station.

McAuliffe, a social studies teacher from Concord, New Hampshire, never got to teach from space. She perished during the launch of shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986, along with her six crewmates.

June Scobee Rodgers, widow of Challenger commander Dick Scobee and the Challenger Center's founding chairwoman, offered an emotional thank you to Arnold during a live TV linkup. She spoke from Arlington, Virginia, where dozens of the center's educators and directors gathered for an annual meeting. Several of them took turns asking Arnold about teaching and life in .

"From the day after the Challenger accident when I knew that NASA would continue the mission, I prayed that we could continue the education mission," Rodgers, an educator herself, told Arnold.

Many teachers have worked to make this possible, she noted, "but you give us the culmination of the dream for Christa's lessons to come to life."

1st of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons released from space
This Sept. 26, 1985 photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Sharon Christa McAuliffe. The high school teacher from Concord, N.H., never got to teach from space. She perished during the 1986 launch of shuttle Challenger, along with her six crewmates. (NASA via AP)

The first 4 ½-minute lesson demonstrates how a mixture separates into its individual parts. Arnold uses chromatography paper, water, food coloring and a felt pen. Another lesson will be posted online in a few weeks. Altogether, about four are planned, including demonstrations of fluids and bubbles in weightlessness, and Sir Isaac Newton's laws of motion.

Arnold, a former science teacher, said it's been "an incredible honor" to complete McAuliffe's lessons. In orbit since March, Arnold is due to come home in October.

Astronaut-educator Joe Acaba also carried out some of McAuliffe's planned lessons, before returning to Earth in February.

NASA calls their back-to-back missions a "year of education on station."

Explore further: Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally taught in space

Related Stories

Shuttle crew includes Challenger alternate

August 1, 2007

A woman scheduled to be the first schoolteacher launched into space by the United States was nearly a passenger on the ill-fated Challenger flight in 1986.

Recommended for you

A quiet Sunday night discovering a supermassive black hole

August 7, 2018

Earlier this year, on a quiet Sunday night, my colleague Jack and I found the fastest-growing supermassive black hole in the known universe. We were fortunate to be part of the team that made one of the greatest discoveries ...

Can the Parker Solar Probe take the heat?

August 7, 2018

The star of the show is a dark gray block, about the size of a textbook, and several inches thick. As an audience of reporters watches, an engineer runs a flaming blowtorch over the block until its face heats to a red glow.

Hole in ionosphere is caused by sudden stratospheric warming

August 7, 2018

Forecasting space weather is even more challenging than regular meteorology. The ionosphere—the upper atmospheric layer containing particles charged by solar radiation—affects many of today's vital navigation and communication ...

Researchers spot an inside-out planetary nebula

August 7, 2018

An international team of researchers has discovered what they describe as an inside-out planetary nebula—a planetary nebula with surroundings that are the opposite of what normally occurs. In their paper published in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.