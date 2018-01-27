Teacher killed in space shuttle Challenger disaster honored

January 28, 2018
Teacher killed in space shuttle Challenger disaster honored
In this 1985 file photo, high school teacher Christa McAuliffe rides with her children Caroline, left, and Scott during a parade down Main Street in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is proclaiming a day in honor of McAuliffe who died in the NASA Challenger disaster decades ago. Sununu said Sunday, Jan. 28 will be known as "Christa McAuliffe Day" in honor of the woman selected to become the first educator in space. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

New Hampshire has proclaimed a day in tribute to a local teacher who died in the NASA space shuttle Challenger disaster decades ago.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) said Sunday would be known as Christa McAuliffe Day in honor of the Concord (KAHN'-kard) woman selected to become the first educator in space out of 11,000 applicants.

McAuliffe never made it to orbit because she and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

McAuliffe would have been NASA's first designated teacher in space. She was going to experiment with fluids and demonstrate Newton's laws of motion for schoolchildren.

Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold recently said they will pay tribute to McAuliffe by carrying out her on the International Space Station.

Explore further: Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally taught in space

Related Stories

Proposed coin would honor space-shuttle teacher McAuliffe

May 3, 2016

New Hampshire's U.S. senators have introduced a bill for the creation of a coin in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger disaster and honoring Christa McAuliffe, who was picked to be the first ...

Shuttle crew includes Challenger alternate

August 1, 2007

A woman scheduled to be the first schoolteacher launched into space by the United States was nearly a passenger on the ill-fated Challenger flight in 1986.

McAuliffe remains vivid to still-grieving NH city

January 24, 2011

(AP) -- In the 25 years since the Challenger exploded on liftoff, Felicia Brown has gone to college, become a psychologist, gotten married and had kids. Fresh in her mind, though, is the memory of Christa McAuliffe, a teacher ...

Recommended for you

Rare 'super blood blue moon' visible on Jan 31

January 28, 2018

A cosmic event not seen in 36 years—a rare "super blood blue moon"—may be glimpsed January 31 in parts of western North America, Asia, the Middle East, Russia and Australia.

Microbes may help astronauts transform human waste into food

January 25, 2018

Human waste may one day be a valuable resource for astronauts on deep-space missions. Now, a Penn State research team has shown that it is possible to rapidly break down solid and liquid waste to grow food with a series of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.