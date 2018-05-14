Zimbabwe launches space agency

July 10, 2018

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday launched a space agency, hailing it as a "milestone" as he campaigns ahead of elections at the end of the month.

The Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency will deploy , systems, , geospatial and space technologies for better farming, mineral exploration, wildlife conservation, infrastructure management and disease surveillance, he said in Harare.

"This initiative is expected to enhance Zimbabwe's capabilities in global discourses on generation, access, use and regulation of the application of space technology and innovation for sustainable development."

Mnangagwa, who took over from ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in November, has vowed to tackle mass unemployment, which hovers above 80 percent, by luring back foreign investment and investing in infrastructure.

He has pledged to develop Zimbabwe—wrecked under decades of his predecessor's rule - into a middle-income economy by 2030.

Zimbabwe's economy faces formidable challenges after Mugabe oversaw land seizures that saw agricultural output crash and the national currency abandoned after hyperinflation wiped out savings.

Mnangagwa, 75, faces opposition Movement for Democratic Change's young leader Nelson Chamisa in the presidential contest.

Explore further: Zimbabwe warns against cryptocurrencies

Related Stories

Zimbabwe warns against cryptocurrencies

May 14, 2018

Zimbabwe's central bank on Monday warned against trading in cryptocurrencies, saying virtual currencies such as bitcoin were not regulated in the country.

ANC website hacked (Update)

June 14, 2013

South Africa's ruling African National Congress on Friday said its website had been hacked by Zimbabwe activists claiming ties to the global "hacktivist" group Anonymous.

Zimbabwe declares 'state of disaster' over drought

February 5, 2016

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe on Friday declared a "state of disaster" in many rural areas hit by a severe drought, with more than a quarter of the population facing food shortages.

Recommended for you

What powers the most luminous galaxies?

July 9, 2018

Galaxy-galaxy interactions have long been known to influence galaxy evolution. They are commonplace events, and a large majority of galaxies show signs of interactions, including tidal tails or other morphological distortions. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.