UK space officials seek nifty name for Mars rover

July 20, 2018
Mars
Our neighbouring planet Mars in 2016, from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Bell (ASU), and M. Wolff (Space Science Institute)

The U.K. Space Agency is looking for a catchy name for the ExoMars Rover being developed for use in a mission set for 2020.

The agency launched a competition Friday to find the best name for the rover, a key U.K. contribution to the European Space Agency's Mars voyage.

The winner won't get a trip to Mars—that would take far too long.

However, the winner will win the chance to take three guests on a tour of the Airbus facility in Stevenage, around 30 miles (48 kms) north of London, where the rover is being built.

The is a six-wheeled robot that will search for evidence of past or even present life.

The contest is open to residents of countries belonging to the European Space Agency.

JamesG
not rated yet 5 minutes ago
If recent history is any indication, the silly Brits will probably elect Rover McRoverface.

