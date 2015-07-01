July 1, 2015

Video: Preparing the ExoMars spacecraft for 2016 launch

by European Space Agency

The ExoMars spacecraft is almost complete. A joint mission between ESA and Roscosmos, it begins with the launch of the ExoMars orbiter in 2016 and carries an aerodynamically designed capsule containing a robotic lander. Getting to Mars, landing there safely and searching for life is a huge scientific and technical challenge.

ExoMars 2016 will send back information about the Martian atmosphere and the lander's findings. These will inform the second part of the mission, in 2018, when a European rover will drill into the Martian surface, up to two metres down. The rover will be trying to detect traces of organic molecules that indicate the presence of past or present life on Mars. Both A-roll and B-roll contain interview clips from Jorge Vago, ExoMars Project Scientist, ESA (English) and Pietro Baglioni, ExoMars Rover Manager, ESA (English). It shows ExoMars 2016 nearing construction in its clean room at Thales Alenia Space in France and a prototype ExoMars rover in the ExoMars test yard at ESA's ESTEC facility in the Netherlands.

Credit: ESA

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Video: Preparing the ExoMars spacecraft for 2016 launch (2015, July 1) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-video-exomars-spacecraft.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA radio delivered for Europe's 2016 Mars orbiter
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)