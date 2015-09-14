New study suggests Shroud of Turin a fake, supporting study retracted

July 24, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
Shroud of Turin
Full length negatives of the shroud. Credit: Public Domain

A pair of Italian researchers, one a forensic anthropologist, the other a chemist, has conducted tests to determine the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin and report that their analysis indicates that the shroud is a forgery. In their paper published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, Matteo Borrini and Luigi Garlaschelli describe the tests they conducted and what they found. A separate paper published last year has been retracted; it was originally published on the open access site PLOS One by another team claiming to have found evidence of trauma to the body of the person seen on the shroud.

In this new effort, Borrini and Garlaschelli tested the authenticity of the shroud by carrying out experiments with fake and real and cloth simulating the shroud. Their goal was to find out if blood stains on the shroud were consistent with each other and with reports from the Bible.

One of the experiments involved applying blood to the body of a live volunteer (who was lying in a pose reminiscent of the person seen on the shroud) and then wrapping him in linen to see what sorts of stains it would leave. They also noted that the Bible reported that Jesus had been stabbed in the side with a spear—to mimic such a wound, the researchers attached a sponge to a wooden stake, soaked it with blood and then used it as a spear to impale a mannequin.

The researchers that the bloodstains on the shroud are inconsistent—blood flowing in rivulets would not have formed stains in the ways observed on the shroud. As one example, they point out that blood flowing from a wound to the hand could only have made the stains seen on the shroud if the person were standing upright—the Bible reports that the body of Christ was put in the shroud after death. They conclude by claiming that it would have been impossible for the blood stains on the shroud to have originated in the way the Bible describes; therefore, they say the shroud is a forgery.

Meanwhile, a paper published by a team last year detailing a study of the shroud (and claiming to have found evidence of trauma in the victim) has been retracted by the publishers of PLOS One—the editors note in their retraction that concerns have been raised about the quality of the data used by the researchers and the conclusions they drew.

Explore further: Italian group claims to debunk Shroud of Turin (Update)

More information: Matteo Borrini et al. A BPA Approach to the Shroud of Turin, Journal of Forensic Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1111/1556-4029.13867

Elvio Carlino et al. Atomic resolution studies detect new biologic evidences on the Turin Shroud, PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0180487

Related Stories

Italian group claims to debunk Shroud of Turin (Update)

October 5, 2009

(AP) -- Scientists have reproduced the Shroud of Turin - revered as the cloth that covered Jesus in the tomb - and say the experiment proves the relic was man-made, a group of Italian debunkers claimed Monday.

Age test of Shroud of Turin planned

February 25, 2008

A British scientist is overseeing new tests on the Shroud of Turin that he says will show it dates to the time of Jesus of Nazareth.

Turin Shroud confirmed as a fake

June 21, 2005

by Richard Ingham PARIS, June 21 (AFP) - A French magazine said on Tuesday it had carried out experiments that proved the Shroud of Turin, believed by some Christians to be their religion's holiest relic, was a fake.

Italy dig unearths female 'vampire' in Venice

March 14, 2009

(AP) -- An archaeological dig near Venice has unearthed the 16th-century remains of a woman with a brick stuck between her jaws - evidence, experts say, that she was believed to be a vampire. The unusual burial is thought ...

Recommended for you

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot to date

July 24, 2018

As it turns out, "Bigfoot" was a dinosaur—a giant, plant-eating one. A new study based on fossils excavated in Wyoming reveals the largest dinosaur foot ever found and identifies it as a brachiosaur, a type of sauropod ...

Solving the mystery of an unusual medieval text

July 20, 2018

When historian Rowan Dorin first stepped onto the Stanford campus in early 2017, he made it a habit to visit Green Library every week to dig through its collection of medieval documents and objects.

7 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

V4Vendicar
1 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
Science is the creation of Lucifer, for it was he who convinced Eve to eat from the tree of knowledge.

SCVGoodToGo
5 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
How's that ignorance thing working out for you?
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Science is the creation of Lucifer, for it was he who convinced Eve to eat from the tree of knowledge.

...says the guy typing on a computer

The irony is so thick on that one, it should collapse into a black hole.
SCVGoodToGo
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
@AA I'm debating the troll level of this one, not sure if its another kevinRTS/BartA/FredJose level believer or just a troll stirring the pot considering half of their posts today are the same single sentence copypasta.
Beckler
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Makes sense actually - fake shroud for a fake religion. (Don't worry, they're all fake.)
Lino235
not rated yet 36 minutes ago
This study is simply bogus nonsense. After your heart has been pierced by a sword, guess what, it no longer works. And that means that blood will stop flowing out of you since there is zero arterial pressure. Hence, if there are blood stains associated with the hand area wounds, the patterns of that flow would reflect the position of the body when the body was still alive.

And we know that position: upright.

What bogus nonsense. Unbelievable. The Father of Lies must be very happy.
barakn
not rated yet 32 minutes ago
If V4Vendicar is truly the latest sockpuppet of the Vendicar Decarian series, this was most likely said ironically or in jest. Many people would label him a troll.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.